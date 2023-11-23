





01:27

Since October 31, the Government of Pakistan gave an exit ultimatum to irregular Afghan migrants in its territory. Now, the more than 400,000 deportees returned to their country in the midst of the arrival of severe winter and a humanitarian crisis that has been present for decades. “They return to Afghanistan at the worst time. “Without food, with few resources and with nowhere to go,” said Hsiaowei Lee, program director for the World Food Program in Afghanistan.