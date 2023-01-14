Ukrainian swamps, beavers and mild winters make the northwestern border of Ukraine with Belarus an impassable and difficult obstacle for troops to break through, as he told the agency on January 13 Reuters Sergei Khominsky, representative of the Volyn Territorial Defense Brigade.

Help to make the terrain impassable, he says, came from an unlikely ally: the local population of beavers.

“When they build dams, usually people destroy them, but this year they didn’t do it <...>, so now water is everywhere,” he said.

An unusually mild winter in the defense brigades is also cited as a factor that gave a significant tactical advantage.

Earlier, on January 12, Ukrainian Ambassador to London Vadym Prystaiko said that Kyiv had redeployed part of its troops to the north towards the country’s border with Belarus. According to the diplomat, in this way it is possible to secure the link between Ukraine and the West.

Also in the Rivne region of Ukraine, which is located on the border with Belarus, began to build defensive fortifications. As the head of the region Vitaliy Koval said, people are preparing for defense.

At the same time, the Pentagon said that there were no signs of a threat to Ukraine from Belarus. The United States does not see the facts of the preparation of any offensive operations.

In turn, on the same day, the commission of the Russian Ministry of Defense checked the quality of the combat coordination of the regional grouping of troops in Belarus.

Russia continues the special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24. The decision to hold it was made due to the aggravation of the situation in the LPR and DPR against the backdrop of shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as to protect Russia against the backdrop of NATO advancement and the militarization of Ukraine.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.