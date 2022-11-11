In Riccione the national team is defined for the Melbourne World Cup: the affirmations of the Apulian champion and the nineteen year old from Imola stand out

From our correspondent Stefano Arcobelli

The baby frog brace at the short course winter Absolutes in Riccione, valid to define the national team for the December World Cup in Melbourne. She was already qualified but Benedetta Pilato reiterated the pass also chronometrically with a 29 ”71 better than 8 cents from the time required. The most important confirmation for the seventeen year old from Taranto, world and European champion of the 100 frog in long tank. This time she was engaged in the 50 breaststroke in which she turned out to be thirteen and she beats Martina Carraro and Arianna Castiglioni. Simone Cerasuolo, speaking of breaststroke, reiterates the great moment and makes the double like Pilato: he touched the 100, tamed in 57 “04 in front of the eternal Fabio Scozzoli, the first blue champion in the short course who at 34 years old is second only to the heir of Romagna in 57 “83, third is the revelation Gabrele Mancini 57” 89, fourth the European vice champion in long course Federico Poggio 58 “18. See also Norway wants to promote a Palestinian-Israeli peace process at the UN

REVOLT PASS – Matteo Rivolta qualifies for the World Championships in the 100 butterfly, after having mortgaged them in Berlin in the 50. The thirty-one year old Milanese world champion tames the race in 49 ”49 over Simone Stefanì from Lecce, 50” 43.

FRANCESCHI OK – Sara Franceschi, reassured by the world pass in the 200 medley on Thursday, is the first to win in the third morning session of the Winter Absolutes in the short course. The Livorno trained by her father Stefano, touches in the 400 medley in 4’32 “74 (she has a personal of 4’30” 47) ahead of the best Anna Pirovano, who improves by exactly half a second in 4’33 “02, and Giulia Vetrano, author of 4’37 “77.

MORA BIS – Lorenzo Mora sets out to achieve the hat-trick in the backstroke: 23 “25 for the Modenese (time limit 23” 09 but he is already qualified by Sapio di Genova), beaten Michele Busa 23 “74 and the Italian record holder and European medalist Michele Lamberti 23 “79. The 200sl men are one of the hardest-fought races: Stefano Di Cola drives up to the touch, but is faster than 3 cents over Ciampi, the Bari-based Marco De Tullio, world finalist of the 400sl, author of 1’44 “21 with the mustache in Ceccon style: to the dt Cesare Butini the decision to call the 4×200 for the Melbourne World Championships. Towards the return to the best days Stefano Ballo and Filippo Megli. The time limit was 1’42 ”59. In the 400s first career Italian title for Giordana Artic, born in 2003 and registered with Aniene, who wins in 4’07 ”46 on the Cesarano twins from Caserta, under the podium Giulian Vetrano who had returned from third place in the 400 medley. See also Amnesty International accuses Israel of running "apartheid" against Palestinians

RESULTS – Third session (direct series 25 m) – Men – 200 sl Marco De Tullio 1’44 “21, Ciampi ‘144” 24, Di Cola 1’44 “29, 4. Dance 1’44” 60, 5. Better 1’ 45 “07. 50 back Mora 23 ”09, Busa 23” 74, Michele Lamberti 23 ”79. 100 breaststroke: Cerasuolo 57 “04, Scozzoli 57” 83, Mancini 57 “89, 4. Poggio 58” 18. 100 butterfly Rivolta 49 “49, Stefanì 50” 43, Ferraro 50 “88. Women – 400 sl Artic 4’07 ”46, Antonietta Cesarano 4’07” 53, Noemi Cesarano 4’07 ”56, 4. Vetrano 4’08” 71. 50 frog Pilato 29 “71, Carraro 29” 98, Castiglioni 30 “17. 50 butterfly Di Pietro 25 ”47, DI Liddo 25” 89, Scotto Di Carlo 26 ”09. 400 mx Franceschi 4’32 “74, Pirovano 4’33” 02, Vetrano 4’37 “44, 4. Fresia 4’37” 77. 4 pm fourth session: live Rai Sport.

GREG PODIUM IN ISRAEL – In Eilat, Israel, for the World Series, third and fourth place for the blue relays. Success of France over Australia, then Italy 2 (Rachele Bruni, Martina De Memme, Dario Verani and Gregorio Paltrinieri), Italy 1 under the podium with Barbara Pozzobon, Ginevra Taddeucci, Andrea Manzi and Domenico Acerenza. Tomorrow the 10 km: it will be a battle in the Israeli sun. See also Vlahovic already on the pitch, first training in the Juve shirt: the images

November 11, 2022 (change November 11, 2022 | 14:39)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Winter #absolute #short #double #Pilato #Cerasuolo #Rivolta #world #pass