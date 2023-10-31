Winter | A rare red warning issued for the Tampere region: Up to 40 centimeters of snow can fall

Especially in Pirkanmaa, it will snow heavily on Tuesday and Wednesday.

weather Institute warns of extremely bad driving weather in Pirkanmaa due to freezing rain, snow and sleet. The strongest red driving weather warning is in effect both on Tuesday and throughout Wednesday.

The red warning was set especially because of the time of the snow storm, because many people may still be driving with summer tires, said the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Pia Isolahteenmäki for HS.

The very dangerous traffic weather warning has only been in use for a few years.

“This is now the second time that the driving weather warning is given as extremely dangerous. The last time this was given was in January 2022 in Southern Finland,” Isolähteenmäki told Aamulehti.

Snowing it has been particularly stormy in Pirkanmaa during Tuesday. Between Monday evening and Tuesday evening, 21 centimeters of snow fell on Juupajoki. In Härmälä, Tampere, the snow accumulation was 12 centimeters.

The snowfall will continue steadily for at least Wednesday, and the weather will clear up only by Thursday morning, says Isolahteenmäki. Up to 40 centimeters of snow can fall.

The snowfall area is very wide, long-lasting and covers the whole of Pirkanmaa.

“At the moment it is also raining with freezing water, but the snowfall will also continue,” Isolahteenmäki said in the afternoon on Tuesday.

Freezing water rain is dangerous for traffic because it freezes immediately when it hits surfaces.

People carried gravel under the tires from a nearby house in Onkiniemi, Tampere, to help buses stuck uphill.

Snow work was done on the sidewalks on Aleksis Kive street in Tampere on Tuesday morning.

Pirkanmaan the rescue service had a total of 30 traffic-related rescue missions between Monday 6 p.m. and Tuesday 5 p.m.

“The weather is quite nice, let’s hope that we will soon have anti-slippery for the roads. The wet snow has polished the surface of the road”, the fire marshal on duty at the situation and command center Tomi-Pekka Olkkonen said after nine on Tuesday morning.

A large number of heavy vehicles got stuck on Tuesday due to a snow storm on Porintie. A reader of Aamulehti told Porintie at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday that there would have been a queue of about 70 heavy vehicles and passenger cars stuck in the queue in the lanes leading towards Pori, and the queue would have been three to four kilometers long.

In Tampere, buses got stuck on the hills on Tuesday.

It has snowed a lot in Pirkanmaa during Tuesday. This is what it looked like in Mänttä a little before nine in the morning on Tuesday.

To Tampere work manager for the maintenance of the city’s traffic areas Antti Sorvali said on Tuesday that all available plowing equipment has been in traffic up to the subcontractors.

According to Sorval, preparations had been made for heavy snowfall.

“Yes, this morning [tiistaina] there was still more than expected and the forecast looks pretty bleak.”

According to him, the primary focus is on keeping the main thoroughfares in order, while there will be delays on smaller streets.

“Everyone is at work and we make the day as long as possible, of course within the framework of working time legislation.”