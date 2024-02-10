Winter | A drastic change in the weather, the weather becomes even more slippery

The low pressure arriving from the west from the beginning of the week will displace the high pressure front that caused severe frosts. As a result of the rapid change, freezing drizzle may fall in places.

During the weekend, especially the nights and mornings have been cold. On the night before Saturday, -36.2 degrees were measured in Utsjoki, says the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Helena Laakso.

The coldest readings of the week was measured on Friday morning in Savukoski in Eastern Lapland, where it was 39.7 degrees below zero.

“Next night it can still be 30-35 degrees below zero in some places in the northern parts of the country,” says Laakso.

From the beginning of the week, the weather starts to cool down, when the high pressure gives way to the low pressure area coming from the west. However, according to Laakso, the change is happening little by little. The frost will weaken during Monday and Tuesday in southern and western Finland. In the east and north, it will not cool until the end of the week.

Plus degrees may be known on the southwest coast of Finland next week. In the west and south, the degrees move close to zero. In the east and north, despite the cooling, it remains on the freezing side.

Low also brings with it snow showers and sometimes freezing drizzle.

Freezing drizzle is subcooled water that falls in drops of less than 0.5 millimetres. The water temperature is below the freezing point.

According to Laakso, freezing drizzle occurs when, after a period of frost, a warm air mass first flows into the upper atmosphere, but there is still cold air below. When the drops hit the ground, they freeze immediately.

“It makes the weather slippery,” says Laakso.

Freezing drizzle can also form a whistling layer of ice on, for example, a car to the windshield.

The first ones Ski holiday weeks are spent in Uusimaa, Satakunta and Varsinais-Suomi on 19.2. starting week. However, there is no certainty about the skiing season for now.

According to Laakso, there will probably be freezing temperatures in the first week of the skiing holiday in the north. For the time being, it is difficult to predict anything else.

“The models have different options. It can be a little milder or a little colder.”