Winston Churchill is best known for his actions as British Prime Minister, his strong character and love of top hats and cigars. But the statesman was also a great lover of art who allowed his creativity to be expressed in his free time. In total, he painted 537 paintings during his lifetime. He found this vocation after a military rout in 1915 when, at the head of the British navy, he attacked the Ottoman Empire in the Dardanelles Strait. This defeat cost him his job and he took refuge in painting. “Painting saved him from depression”, says Beatrix de l’Aulnoit, author of I, Winston Churchill published by Tallandier editions.

Painting allowed Winston Churchill to escape the stress of political decisions he had to make. In a text in 1921, he considers that this art is “a friend who does not make an unjustified request, does not provoke an exhausting lawsuit”. Today, these paintings become pieces that are snapped up at a high price. One of them will soon be sold at an auction in London (United Kingdom). Estimated price of the canvas: around 2.8 million euros.

