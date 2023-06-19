He made a big splash in the lottery, winning 400,000 euros. It’s a pity, however, that that money won’t be hers, and all because of her husband. This is what happened to a young woman from Valencia, Sandra Daniela Tuccelli, who cannot collect the prize due to her husband’s gambling addiction. The woman, who works as a waitress, received the same gift from her mother for a year, namely a voucher for the Spanish ONCE lottery on 1 January. After playing for 12 months, the news of her lucky win arrived: money that “would have changed our lives, but instead they took away from us”, reported the woman to the Iberian periodical ABC.

In fact, the amount was not made available to the winner due to a regulation, which led to the suspension of the payment of the prize: the Spanish lottery explained that it would all be linked to the winner’s husband, who went to collect the reward. A decidedly unfortunate move, given that the man is registered in the RGIAJ, the General Register of Prohibitions on Access to Gaming, a self-exclusion system for compulsive gamblers, made available by the Ministry of Consumers, which restricts the right to freely participate in any gambling activity whether face-to-face or online.

Sandra Daniela assures that at no time was this clause explained to her husband: “They didn’t explain anything to him. They stacked a bunch of papers on top of each other and made him sign without reading the fine print,” she says, visibly indignant and exhausted. “We are devastated, they took our money“, she repeats over and over again in the presence of her mother and her lawyer Salvador Pérez.

According to the law, there is a ban on purchasing products and collecting prizes for people who “have voluntarily requested that they be denied access to the game or that they are banned from it with firm judicial provision, which will be associated with the impossibility of payment” .

The General Register of Gambling Bans is a tool of the Ministry of Consumers for people suffering from compulsive gambling to self-exclude and limit their participation in all types of gambling activities.