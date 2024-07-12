Winona Ryder Says Jenner Wasn’t the First to Wear Givenchy to the Met Gala

American actress and producer Winona Ryder has caught model and TV star Kendall Jenner lying about her outfit at the recent Met Gala. The corresponding interview is published by Harper’s Bazaar.

The dress in question is a black and brown dress from the luxury brand Givenchy Couture from 1999, which the 28-year-old model wore to the event. In a conversation with journalists, Jenner said that she was the first woman to wear it.

The 52-year-old Beetlejuice star, in turn, denied the model’s words. “I remember that photo shoot. It was with my close friend and makeup artist Kevin Aucoin. I actually wore it. I have pictures. In one of them, I posed in tartan and that dress,” she said.

It was previously reported that Winona Ryder in a revealing outfit was photographed for the aforementioned publication. The actress posed for the camera in a black mini-jumpsuit from Gucci, which exposed her legs.