It’s news from a few hours ago that God of War Ragnarok was able to sell 5.1 million copies during the launch period. If you can’t imagine the magnitude of this number, see it as a “much more than Bloodborne Remake could ever do, so let’s stop hoping”.

But let’s get back on topic. God of War Ragnarok thus became the first party game that sold fastest within the PlayStation catalog. Not PS4/PS5, of all consoles.

What does this mean? That Sony is right to put its games at €80, because it’s clear that a lot of players don’t want to wait and are willing to spend the full amount. It also means that Sony certainly isn’t in a hurry to put aside this type of production and it shouldn’t have any, because it’s “easy” to do these numbers with your flagship product.

What we mean is that Sony is changing direction a bit or rather has decided to go in several directions at the same time. As you may have guessed, we are talking about the desire to focus more and more on game as a service.

There are many moves in this direction: commercial agreements with teams made up of great experts (Deviation Games), targeted acquisitions that go beyond pure game production (Haven, Bungie…) and some internal exclusives from historic teams (Naughty Dog and the new multiplayer game of The Last of Us).

But that’s all another world. It’s a different kind of audience, it’s a different demand, a different way of developing games, both before and after release. Halo Infinite has shown us that a massive project with a famous name behind it is no guarantee of success. At the same time, Xbox has shown us that with good ideas and commitment you can create a great community, think for example of Sea of ​​Thieves which has done nothing but grow.

God of War Ragnarok numbers are what first-party exclusives need to keep doing to ensure game-a-service investments have enough time to pay off.

Now the narrative is that Sony PlayStation produces only masterpieces (those who aren’t are forgotten without too much difficulty) but in a few years the situation could be different. The commercial failure of a game as a service makes much more noise than the failure of a premium AAA that starts and ends in 30 hours.

We will see if i failures (because there will be some, it’s impossible to turn every game as a service into a perennial success) they will change the image of the company and how much this will hurt business.

