Sergio Aguero went through a long journey with the Argentine national team, during which he was the first striker in the era of legend Lionel Messi. “Kun” played 101 international matches, during which he scored 41 goals, but he was forced to retire before the 2022 World Cup, which was supposed to be his last in the stadiums.

• Aguero was forced to retire in 2021, a few months after moving to Barcelona, ​​​​due to a sudden heart disease that threatened his life.

• Sergio suffered a heart defect during Barcelona’s match against Deportivo Alaves, and then the doctors revealed to him the danger of continuing football on his life.

• The Manchester City legend had suffered pains before facing Alaves, but after medical examinations, the doctors allowed him to play, to try more than once until he was forced to retire in order to save his life, and thus he was absent from the Argentine national team’s trip to Qatar after a year.

• Aguero started his international journey with the Argentine national team with Messi in the junior and youth teams, and they had a wonderful relationship and close friendship, and they became always inseparable in the national team camps.

• Aguero tried to join Messi to Manchester City, and Lionel tried to join Sergio to Barcelona, ​​but they never played in the same team.

• Over the course of Kon and Liu’s journey with the national team, they used to share a room in the Argentine national team’s camps, and no one dares to ask Messi to accompany him in his room in the presence of Aguero.

• Before the 2022 World Cup, Aguero came to Qatar to support his country, but the Argentine Federation refused to let him enter the camp among the players in order to impose focus and seriousness, which angered the former tango striker, as well as his colleague, the current captain of the team.

• Lionel Scaloni intervened at Messi’s request to allow Sergio to enter the Argentine camp due to his great support for the team in the locker room and his expertise to the players, especially the attackers.

• Messi’s support for his old friend and travel companion reached the point where he gave him his usual place in his room during the Argentine national team camp, and on the night of the final they were together in the evening talking about the coronation night and how Argentina wins, and how Leo achieves his dream and the dream of his friend who has a heart disease that prevents him from playing football for the rest of his life .

• Messi gave Aguero the shirt of the national team that he was denied participation with, and Scaloni allowed him to enter the podium, to raise the World Cup and take the picture he always dreamed of every night he spent with Lionel wearing their country’s uniform.