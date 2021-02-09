Murad Al-Masry (Dubai)

Shabab Al-Ahly and Ittihad Kalba achieved two precious victories “outside the home”, with the “Knights” outperforming Al Wasl with a score of 2-0, and “The Tigers” over the victory, with a score of 2-1, respectively, in the semi-final first leg of the Arabian Gulf Cup, to cut the “Knights” and ” The Tigers »Half Way Waiting for the finalists to come to the second leg of March 2nd.

Al-Ahly’s youth beat Al-Wasl at Zabeel Stadium, in a match in which the “Knights” advanced, mediated by Brazilian Igor Jesus, from a quick counterattack in the 36th minute.

In the second half, “Al-Fursan” succeeded in confirming their superiority with a goal scored by Mohamed Jaber, after he followed up with a ball that reached him from a free kick to deposit it into the net in the 82nd minute.

Al-Nasr lost its first match under the leadership of Argentine coach Ramon Diaz to its guest Ittihad Kalba 1-2, in the match that was held at Al Maktoum Stadium.

The match started in a fast rhythm, and the referee Omar Al Ali counted a penalty kick for the Tigers in the fifth minute, after touching the ball to defender Mohamed Fawzi, after which he received the last direct red card, and Togolese Malaba scored the goal of progress in the 6th minute.

Malaba returned to pass the ball on a golden plate from a counterattack to his colleague Nasser Abdel Hadi, who scored in the net of “Al-Ameed” in the 18th minute.

Portuguese Toozi reduced the difference to the owners of the land with a second penalty kick in the match in the 38th minute.