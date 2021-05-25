Barça coach Lluís Cortés and the players Cata Coll and Mariona Caldentey attended the media in the run-up to the Copa de la Reina semifinal match against Madrid CFF (Wednesday, 7:00 p.m.). “Winning against Madrid CFF is a great challenge. They have very good players like Priscila, Geyse … and it won’t be an easy game. There is the precedent against Real Madrid, who fought very well, “said the Barça coach.

“We have had a very intense physical and emotional load for a few weeks, but we’ve had a lot of games all year and this doesn’t change anything. On an emotional level it is something different because we have won two titles, but this team is more hungry for titles. Let’s go for the triplet“added Lluís Cortés, who highlighted the differences (field, postponed League match …) of the closest precedent with Madrid CFF. “The League was the real objective, the Champions League was the dream and the Cup is to make history”, he emphasized shortly after.

And, regarding the victory suffered against Espanyol in the League, he highlighted: “I knew the fool day had to come. I thought it was going to be the day after the Champions League against Athletic, but it was finally in the next game. The hangover of the Champions title came against Espanyol, in which there were also peculiarities of the field that change a lot “.

“There is no relaxation. It is another competition and another title at stake. Winning the Champions League and the League does not give you an advantage in another competition. Espanyol’s game in the League and the Super Cup against Atlético has made us learn many things and, above all, that we cannot relax and that it will be difficult to win, “said the Barça coach, who downplayed the loss of Sandra Paños, Barça’s starting goalkeeper. “Cata Coll was going to start because she was the goalkeeper of the Cup,” he said.

“The rival is going to go for everything, it is a single game and you play it,” added Cata Coll, who will start the Barça goal in the absence of Sandra Paños due to injury. “I want to take this opportunity and show that I can do it well”, said the Balearic goalkeeper, who was accompanied in the press room by Mariona Caldentey. “We are excited that there is an audience. We notice it when we play, hopefully the situation returns to normal”, said the Spanish attacker.