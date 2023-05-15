The charismatic leader of Move Forward (Phak kao Klai in Thai), Harvard alumnus Pita Limjaroenrat (42) lives up to the party’s name. He wants to go full steam ahead. After he unexpectedly won many votes and his party even emerged as the largest at the polls, he wants to form a government as soon as possible. “I assure everyone,” he said from the party office on Sunday evening, “that I will form a dictator- and military-free coalition.”

The question is whether that will work. Since the 2014 coup, Thailand has been ruled by a military regime. And so far the regime has sabotaged all attempts at democratic reform.

The Thai voters are fed up with that and the majority chose the two pro-democracy opposition parties Move Forward and Pheu Thai (For the Thai). “You can see the elections as a referendum on the traditional Thai centers of power,” says Thai political scientist Napon Jatusripitak of the Singapore ISEAS-Yusof Institute The New York Times. “People want change. And not just any new party or new leader. No, they want structural democratic reforms.”

Move Forward offers the most radical reforms. It has plans to drastically reduce the army and also wants to thoroughly curtail the power of the royal family, which is closely intertwined with the army. These are the demands of the Thai youth who took to the streets in 2020, after the army pushed aside a democratically elected party for the umpteenth time after the 2019 elections. Led by coup leader Prayut Chan-ocha (69), the army arrested thousands of protesters on the basis of Article 112 – lèse majesté – which carries a prison sentence of three to fifteen years.

Limjaroenrat wants to form a coalition with the democratic Pheu Thai, the party that finished second in the elections. According to the most recent reports, the two parties together have a majority, 292 of the 500 parliamentary seats. Pheu Thai’s spokesperson has already announced that his party will support Pita Limjaroenrat’s candidacy for prime minister, although the party’s prime ministerial candidate, Paetongtarn Shinawatra (36), has remained silent.

New Age

Pheu Thai was founded by Paetongtarn’s father, telecom billionaire Thaksin Shinawatra (73), a veteran of Thai politics. The businessman first came to power in 2001. His opposition to the ruling monarchist and military elite and the introduction of microcredit and cheap basic health insurance made him immensely popular as prime minister, especially among farmers in the north of Thailand, who still form his power base. He was deposed in a military coup in 2006. Since then, Thaksin has been living in exile in Dubai. His sister, Paetongtarn’s aunt Yingluck Shinawatra, won the 2011 elections. She was also overthrown after a coup in 2014. Pheu Thai again won the most seats in the 2019 elections. The regime subsequently blocked the formation of a civilian government through a new law.

The party had expected to get the most votes this time as well. The result takes some getting used to for the party. According to analysts, these elections also herald a new era for Pheu Thai. “Pheu Thai has always been the largest party since 2001. This election marks the end of the dominance of the old politics,” University of Michigan political scientist Ken Mathis told Reuters, referring to the party’s populist strategy.

Limjaroenrat knows that even with 292 seats, his premiership is not guaranteed. The military regime introduced a legislative amendment in 2017 that gives pro-junta parties a head start in forming a cabinet. It is not only five hundred parliamentarians, but also 250 senators who designate a prime minister. Because the senators are appointed by the military, opposition parties need at least 376 parliamentary seats to get enough votes for their side. Pro-junta parties need just 126 votes to appoint a prime minister.

Limjaroenrat explained to the Japanese Nikki Asia that he too is in talks with smaller parties. He hopes to forge a coalition of 309 seats. “With so many seats, we have such a large majority that we have the right to form a government,” he argued. “It’s about time the 250 senators took a hard look and decided which side they’re on,” he continued. “If they respect the wishes of the people, then a large majority government led by Move Forward should not be a problem.”

Other coalitions are possible

Although Pheu Thai has indicated that it is open to a coalition with Move Forward, it can also choose to form a coalition with others, warns Thai political scientist Titipol Phakdeewanich in a response to Reuters. For example, with the Bhumjaithai (Proud of Thailand) party, a regional party of health minister Anutin Charnvirakul, which implemented the legalization of marijuana last year. His party won 71 seats. In the coming weeks, Paetongtarn Shinawatra and her fellow prime ministerial candidate, the real estate magnate Sretta Thavisin (59), will take a key position.

Paetongtarn has denied joining forces with the two pro-junta parties, the Palang Pracharat Party (PPP) led by General Prawit Wongsuwan (77) and the United Thai Nation (UTN) party, founded in 2021 by coup leader Prayut. According to the latest reports, the parties have won 40 and 36 seats respectively, an electoral punishment. But their power base, based on the royalist military elite, is strong.

Uncertain times

Thailand is facing uncertain times. The question is whether the regime will now respect the democratic process. Last Thursday, General Narongpan Jittkaewtae said the word coup was no longer in the army’s dictionary. “The country needs rest now,” he said.

Most analysts do not immediately expect tanks in the streets, but do not rule out the possibility that a democratic party will again be wiped out. Because the conservative elite that supports the junta has enough legal resources in its bag of tricks to sabotage a civilian government, Thai political scientist Punchada Sirivunnabod told the Singapore newspaper The Straits Times. “They also know that if you ban a party, that party will reappear. But if the elite have their backs against the wall, they will try again.” For example, the predecessor of Move Forward, Phak Anakhot Mai (To the Future) was disbanded in 2020, because they allegedly violated electoral law. The first charges against Pita Limjaroenrat have already been submitted to the Election Commission. He would not have registered shares in a media company. A violation of electoral law, the prosecutor argued.

The king has not yet spoken. Since he does not tolerate criticism, demands adulation and has deep ties to the military, it is unlikely that he will support the election winner. Move Forward wants to scrap the lèse-majesté ban and envisions a constitutional monarchy. “Following the Dutch example,” said Limjaroenrat last month NRC.