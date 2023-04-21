After AS Roma’s win over Feyenoord, trainer José Mourinho complimented the leader of the Eredivisie after extra time (4-1) in the quarterfinals of the Europa League. “They have good players and a good coach. They are deserved champions and they fought hard against us. It was two great matches. They made it very difficult for us,” he said.

But Mourinho wouldn’t be Mourinho if he didn’t also bring up a prickly point. “What I would like to give you Dutch people”, the Portuguese also said in the press room of Stadio Olimpico in Rome. ,,Don’t get caught up in this disappointment, just like last year after the lost conference league final. Just focus on the next match and try to win it. Don’t cry for another ten months. That won’t get you anywhere.” AS Roma defeated Feyenoord in the final of the Conference League (1-0) last season.

Mourinho was also full of praise for his own team. ,,Others may have different views, but in my opinion the team played well in a difficult match. We have our limitations, but this team is a family. I am convinced that the fans would have gone home happy regardless of the result. I'm also never angry when we don't do well because I know these players are giving their all."

AS Roma will meet Bayer Leverkusen in the semi-finals of the Europa League on May 11 and 18, who eliminated Union. The Germans won the second match in Belgium against Union (1-4) on Thursday, partly due to two Dutch goals. The first game in Germany had ended in 1-1.

But Mourinho did not want to look ahead to that meeting yet. “We have to forget the Europa League now, rest as much as possible and focus on Serie A.” The Romans are fourth in this and are still in the race for a place in the Champions League.