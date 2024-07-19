From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 07/19/2024 – 14:24

Less than a week before the start of the Paris Olympics, Nike launched the Nike campaign, “Winning Isn’t for Everyone”, which features the world’s top high-performance athletes and their relationship with sport.

The video is narrated by Willem Dafoe and features athletes such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, Jakob Ingebrigtsen, Sha’Carri Richardson, Serena Williams, Qinwen Zheng, A’ja Wilson, Killiam Mbappe and Vini Jr, the only Brazilian present.

The campaign ideas came directly from Nike athletes, who were clear: If you don’t want to win, you’ve already lost. Their competitive spirit is nothing to apologize for. In a world where wanting to win can get a bad rap, “Winning Isn’t for Everyone” speaks to the grit, determination and sacrifice that athletes say it takes to reach the top of their sport.

In addition to the main video, the campaign includes additional films featuring the athletes, iconic images, social media extensions and outdoor advertising in cities around the world.

“The Nike story begins with the athlete’s story. It’s always been that way and it always will be. ‘Winning Isn’t for Everyone’ shows that anyone can be a winner if they’re willing to do what it takes,” he explained. Nicole Graham, Chief Marketing Officer at Nike.

Check out the video