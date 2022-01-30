I confess to being a faithful follower of the Africa Cup and even more of this Equatorial Guinea which I’m loving. He is playing an extraordinary role with very young players, with a great future ahead of him and who is proving to be a family. Tactically it is a colossal selection. They all defend. And they make up for it by giving freedom to more creative players like Nsue, savior or Miranda. the match before Senegal It will be very difficult, there is no doubt, they are the big favorites, but they have to prove it. Victory is an illusion, but defeat will certainly not be a disappointment.

The whole country will be hanging. The illusion generated is spectacular. I trust that victory is possible. I say more: why not dream? Of course there are big favorites like Morocco Y Cameroon, but only the best eight remain. Anything can happen.