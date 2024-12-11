A winter match in Germany, in addition to seeing footballers play with short sleeves and gloves, a combination that is difficult to get used to, usually serves to check the real state of the faltering teams, especially if they are southern and inclined to demoralization like the one we talk about here regularly. Barça arrived in Dortmund overwhelmed by an environmental “yes but no” that is sometimes the prelude to worse news, but they were able to understand that the match was actually a phenomenal opportunity to correct themselves and remake themselves.

Flick’s team ran the risk of pigeonholing itself into a single way of playing, very successful in the first part of the season but defective in the last games.

Barça arrived in Dortmund overwhelmed by an environmental “yes but no” that required a response

Verticality as an option is good when it is executed correctly and administered, but it becomes hasty and counterproductive when the constant search for shortcuts causes haste and corners other, slower ways of attacking or even defending. Those much-needed nuances were introduced to Barça in Dortmund and helped to slow down, even if only at times, a game of a nervous nature destined for madness.

The spectacle was hectic but Barça was seen, especially in the first half, giving up the breaking pass as the only way to attack. Although the containment made Raphinha desperate, who made some 10,000 unmarked attempts without being paid attention to, the formula served to reduce ball losses and thus cushion Dortmund’s rushing start, the first of the night’s victories. A fearful exit in scenarios of this magnitude usually causes irreparable wounds. Dortmund, who for those who don’t remember, are the current European runners-up, had not lost in their noisy stadium in the Champions League for three years.

Lamine Yamal gave the pass for the final goal to Ferran Torres Martin Meissner/AP

Flick does well by taking advantage of the versatility of his players, more than anything because he has a few who do not need to be taught what it means to slow down the game. Apart from Pedri, who is from the Canary Islands and comes from the factory, La Masia brings them to light like this. If not, look at Casadó and, especially, Lamine Yamal, a teenage phenomenon with an innate talent for identifying what each play requires. The creature has the goal in his head but, if he rules out doing it himself, he imagines without apparent problems which pass is the most suitable for the combination to end up in the back of the net. His delivery to Ferran Torres in the final 2-3 describes a different athlete, who under pressure is the most clairvoyant. Not only did he see the Valencian’s unchecking when minds tend to become clouded due to stress, but he also gave him the exact speed to favor his teammate when making the final shot. It is no coincidence that Koundé improves at his side. The Frenchman, a good defender when he is not distracted, knows that the side in front of him is watching Lamine Yamal (he better be), so he can take advantage of his teammate’s movements and the people he drags in his path. Actually, to summarize it quickly, everything gets better varnished by Lamine Yamal. Let them say it but to Ferran Torres, unexpected hero of the night.

Ricardo Sierra (Movistar) asked the kid at the end of the game if he trains those kilometric passes he makes with the outside of his left foot. “They come out on their own,” he replied. With the jewel in the crown on your side it is easier to put an end to that Barça “yes but no” feeling.





Read also

Anais Marti Herrero