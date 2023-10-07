He wanted to be there at all costs, also because “it’s nice to play at home”. Jannik Sinner managed to secure the pass for the ATP Finals in Turin scheduled from 12 to 19 November. The champion of Sesto Pusteria passed the first round at Shanghai Masters and has thus mathematically achieved qualification for the tournament in which only the best eight tennis players of the year.

“Going to Turin is the main objective of the season. I’m also happy because we’re playing at home”, admitted Sinner after the victory against the American Marcos Giron at the Qi Zhong Stadium. Not an easy match for the Italian, fresh from the victory in Beijing, partly perhaps due to the emotion of playing qualification for the Finals: “I knew before the match that I could reach it mathematically today and I’m very happy”, he admitted. Sinner implicitly returned to the controversy sparked by his failure to participate in the first round of Davis with Volandri’s Italy to dedicate yourself to a period of rest and preparation.

And he chose to make his presence in Turin official: “Sometimes, when we take weeks off or when we don’t participate in tournaments and all these things, it’s the time when we train the most – he remarked – The Our schedule during the year is quite full, so whenever there is a chance to train, it’s good for me. In fact, I have to say especially for me, because I feel that my body is not one hundred percent. So we are working a lot on this now; and we will do so, most likely, for the next two years to try to improve everything a little more”, explained the tennis player from Sesto Pusteria, underlining that he had “already done it two or three times throughout the year, without taking into account the results in tournaments because we think it’s good for my body and then also for the future“.

In Shanghai Sinner prevailed Giron with the score of 7-6 6-2 after granting his opponent two breaks at the start and four set points at the tie break. “The first match is never easy. I knew I had to raise the level of my match – he analyzed – I tried to stay mentally in the match and I think I worked well. At the end of the match I certainly played better tennis.” For Sinner, who said in Beijing that he wanted to participate in the Davis Finals with Italy, it is about 50th victory of the year: a number that puts him behind only Adriano Panatta and Corrado Barazzuti, capable of achieving 53 and 54 seasonal victories respectively in the 1970s. In the round of 32 the Italian champion will face the 22 year old Argentinian Sebastian Baez number 29 of the ATP who eliminated the Australian Dane Sweeny (273 ATP).

Sinner is located in the lower part of the board, where Daniil Medvedev is also there. In the tall one there is Carlos Alcaraz. Matteo Arnaldi also passes the turn on the hard court of the Qi Zhong Stadium after beating Jan-Lennard Struff. The 22-year-old from Sanremo, number 42 atp, won 6-3 3-6 6-4 over the German, number 27 in the world ranking. In the next round the Italian will face the winner between the American Jeffrey John Wolf and the British Cameron Norrie. Also competing for the round of 32 is Lorenzo Sonego whose match with Frances Tiafoe was interrupted by rain while it was 2-1 in the third set in favor of the Italian with a serve against the American, after the first two had closed 2 -6 6-2.