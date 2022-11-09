Cuneo – I am ten companies at the forefront of innovation, especially digital, which Intesa Sanpaolo awarded in Cuneo in the third stage of the Imprese Vincenti roadshow. The event opened with a commemoration of Amilcare Merlo, founder of the Merlo Group, who died today, by the president of the Chamber of Commerce Mauro Gola.

On the stage of the ‘Spazio Varco’ the business success stories told by the entrepreneurs. Intesa Sanpaolo, for Liguria, has selected three examples of entrepreneurship at the top in their respective sectors: the jewelry brand Gismondi 1754the luxury yachting of T. Mariotti and the Phase Motionat the forefront of technological research applied to electric vehicles.

In the province of Cuneo Awards were given to Dino Bikes of Borgo San Dalmazzo, leader for a century in the production of bicycles, to Multitel Pagliero of Manta which produces aerial platforms and to Roboplast of Vignolo, specialized in plastic packaging.

From Alessandria Pastorfrigo, the first company in the world to create a refrigerated cabinet in energy class A, and Ramaplast, which produces packaging for the cosmetic sector, were awarded. Business and territory also come together in the history of the Dragone agricultural machinery of Castagnole Lanze (Asti) and of the Pinerolese Galup, reborn after a profound crisis.