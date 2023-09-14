In an endurance car race, each component is decisive in terms of reliability and performance for the final result. The brakes obviously play a fundamental role, particularly on complex cars such as the Hypercars that compete in the premier class of the WEC. In fact, these cars, being equipped with hybrid engines, have a braking system very similar to that of Formula 1 cars, with a “brake by wire” system which is practically derived from the one used in the top formula. However, there are nuances between the braking systems used on the LMDH class Hypercars, such as Porsche, which adopt standardized car components, and LMH where every part of the car (chassis, engine, etc.) is designed and built by the team, The latter is the case of Ferrari and Toyota in particular. Brembo is a supplier of braking systems also for the WECacross all its categories, and is therefore a decisive partner for the final success of every team that relies on its victorious experience in all motorsport categories.

We had the chance to meet Mauro PiccoliChief Marketing Officer of Brembo, who showed us the details of the Brembo braking systems mounted on Hypercar but also LMP2 and GT cars.

“Let’s make a short summary to explain the differences between LMDH and LMH. The latter are prototypes that are freer in design and built entirely by the competing team, such as Ferrari and Toyota. LMDH are cars built by four manufacturers (Ligier, Multimatic, Dallara and Oreca) to which the team applies its own powertrain (gearbox-engine assembly). LMDHs are made to cost less while LMHs are made to win even though the performance between the two types of cars is extremely close. The LMHs have a slight advantage in managing energy regeneration as the electric motor on the front axle allows the four-wheel drive to be engaged above a certain speed. For example, on the Ferrari 499P this by regulation occurs above 190 km/h and therefore we are talking about fast corners. From an engineering point of view it’s a bit of a contradiction because when front-wheel drive “enters” the car tends to understeer. However, it is also true that the gain in terms of torque is very high and ultimately convenient. LMH cars always have two driving wheels but only at the rear and regeneration and torque increase are managed on this axle. Similar to what happens in Formula 1. The braking systems between LMH and LMDH are similar. We have a six-piston aluminum caliper machined from solid and carbon brake discs whose thickness of the disc and pad assembly is defined by the technical regulations. The braking material is the same that Brembo uses in Formula 1, obviously of dimensions suitable for use on a Hypercar. But the difference compared to Formula 1 is the consistency of performance which must be guaranteed in an Endurance race to make a difference. The driver sees the car’s performance change lap after lap due to tire and fuel consumption. Sometimes tires are changed without refueling and in the case of the 24 Hours of Le Mans you drive day and night. Furthermore, battles between cars in an Endurance race can last for several laps. For all these variable aspects it is very important for the rider to be able to rely on a braking system that gives him constant behavior.

As mentioned at the beginning, braking is not entrusted exclusively to the brake discs but also to the braking torque generated during the braking regeneration phase. Phase supervised by the brake by wire system.

Let’s now talk about the regeneration managed by brake by wirewhose hardware and software system, including the control unit, is entirely created by Brembo. The software must manage the perfect mix of braking torque coming from the disc brakes and the electric motor which acts as a power generator during braking to recharge the battery and therefore provides a resistant torque. However, charging depends on a myriad of factors such as the type of braking, the state of charge of the battery, the petrol load, etc. And it cannot be the driver who evaluates the energy to put into braking based on all these variables. This is done by the hardware-software system which has the task of giving the pilot a sincere and predictable feeling from the pedal. This unit is also capable of managing any faults. If for some reason there is a problem with the regeneration system which is no longer able to guarantee the braking torque, the system opens completely to the hydraulic circuit and the pilot can manage the situation in that condition. The brake by wire system of a Hypercar is not very different from that present on a Formula 1. On the latter the system is controlled by the hydraulic circuit of the single-seater which includes a circuit with mineral oil which acts on the piston with Moog valves controlling the pressure that “chase” the torque signal needed. On Hypercars all this is done via an electric motor but the operation is essentially the same.”







Previous







Next



Let’s now take a look at the braking systems used in the LMP2 and GT categories.

“For Le LMP2 we supply a complete braking system to all cars. The brakes are made of carbon and also in this case the thickness of discs and pads is regulated. These brakes, as well as those in the Hypercar class, do not need to be replaced even during a 24-hour race. Obviously the LMP2s are prototypes that must cost less than the Hypercars so the design selections are simpler. In any case we have a six-piston caliper machined from solid material coupled with carbon brake discs.

The GT cars instead they predict cast iron discs and 6-piston cast iron calipers. Obviously this is a much heavier system than the one made up of aluminum calipers and carbon brakes which weighs five times less and therefore constitutes a notable advantage in terms of unsprung masses and vehicle dynamics. Nonetheless, performance matters because the decelerations achieved are approximately 2-2.5 g. The 4.5 g of the Hypercar and the 6 g of the Formula 1 are not reached mainly because the aerodynamic braking effect is missing.”