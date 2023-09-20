Defending champion Manchester City recovered from a deficit to win 3-1 over its guest Red Star thanks to Julian Alvarez’s brace in Group G of the Champions League on Tuesday.

Coach Pep Guardiola’s team dominated the first half, but the visiting team stunned them with Ousmane Bockarie’s goal before the break.

Manchester City worked its way towards an equalizer through Alvarez after a pass from his Norwegian teammate Erling Haaland.

Red Star goalkeeper Omri Glazer misjudged Alvarez’s pass and the ball landed in his net at the hour mark before Rodri made it 3-1 in the 73rd minute, giving City their 19th consecutive win at home in all competitions.

About 3 months after City won the title after defeating Inter Milan in the final in Istanbul, the English champion began the journey to defend his title comfortably.

But the first 45 was not promising as it appeared to be one of the nights in which City would waste many chances, according to Reuters.

But once Argentine Julian Alvarez equalized in the 47th minute, there were no doubts about the result.

Guardiola said, “I don’t know how many chances we missed in the last two matches. We performed really well, but we couldn’t score. The level was consistent and in the end we won the match.”

Haaland failed to score for the fourth consecutive match in the Champions League, and wasted many opportunities in the first half, in which City shot 22 balls, the most for any team, in the first 45 minutes since statistics began.

Red Star goalkeeper Glazer saved a ball from Phil Foden and blocked two attempts from Nathan Ake and Rodri.

Through one lapse by City’s defense, Ghanaian Bukari found himself alone with goalkeeper Ederson to score at the end of the first half.

The referee initially disallowed the goal due to offside, but the video assistant referee recognized it as valid.

City did not delay in responding in the second half when Haaland passed the ball to Alvarez, who turned it into the goal.

Kyle Walker put the ball into the net, but the referee denied City the second goal due to offside.

Alvarez sent a cross pass that Glazer misjudged and landed in his goal.

City manipulated its opponent and Rodri, who scored the winning goal against Inter in last season’s final, completed the hat-trick with a powerful shot from outside the penalty area.