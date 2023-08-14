Despite seeming like a crazy joke (or maybe because of it), the horror movie Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey was so successful that it got the green light for a followingwhich promises to be even crazier than the original, with the protagonist appearing armed with chainsaw.
In a new interview published by CinePOP, director Rhys Frake-Waterfield reported that the new film will further raise the level of violence and blood that we have already seen in Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, with some additions specifically designed to increase the “gore” rate.
“In the sequel, Winnie the Pooh will use a chainsaw,” said Frake-Waterfield satisfied, “we will introduce this novelty, we will make it happen”. Obviously, it seems to be an element of considerable importance in narrative and conceptual terms, based on how it was introduced by the director and the satisfaction that seems to emerge from this detail.
The violent version of Winnie the Pooh
Already the previous film, of which we had seen the first trailer more or less a year ago, did not skimp gory scenes: everything centered in fact on the homicidal fury of the protagonists Winnie the Pooh and his companion Piglet engaged in the serial elimination of a large number of characters, through a chain of rather disturbing violence. As it turns out, the sequel plans to do even worse.
Indeed, this horror reimagining of childhood myths appears to be something of a mission for the filmmaker in question, considering he also has similar versions of characters like Peter Pan and Thor among his new projects.
