Despite seeming like a crazy joke (or maybe because of it), the horror movie Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey was so successful that it got the green light for a followingwhich promises to be even crazier than the original, with the protagonist appearing armed with chainsaw.

In a new interview published by CinePOP, director Rhys Frake-Waterfield reported that the new film will further raise the level of violence and blood that we have already seen in Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, with some additions specifically designed to increase the “gore” rate.

“In the sequel, Winnie the Pooh will use a chainsaw,” said Frake-Waterfield satisfied, “we will introduce this novelty, we will make it happen”. Obviously, it seems to be an element of considerable importance in narrative and conceptual terms, based on how it was introduced by the director and the satisfaction that seems to emerge from this detail.