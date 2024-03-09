On Saturday, March 9, the 2024 Razzies ceremony was held, also known as the 'Anti-Oscars', which are responsible for 'celebrating' the worst of the film industry. This year, the spotlight fell on the unauthorized adaptation of 'Winnie the Pooh', which took the title of worst film of the year, among other 'awards'. Unlike other events that seek to recognize the best in cinema, the Razzies highlight those productions that, for various reasons, failed to meet the expectations of the public and critics.

This event, far from being just a joke, serves as a satirical mirror of the film industry, highlighting the glitches and failures throughout the year. The edition of the Razzies 2024 It has not only surprised by its unexpected 'winners', but also by consolidating the discussion on the criteria that define the worst of the seventh art.

When were the 2024 Razzies?

The 44th edition of the Golden Raspberry Awardsbetter known as the Razzies 2024, were held in an event that, maintaining tradition, precedes the Oscars gala. This year, members of the Golden Raspberry Award Foundation met to vote and decide who would be worthy of this ironic recognition.

Sylvester Stallone and Megan Fox received the razzie for worst supporting actor and actress. Photo: LR composition/Lionsgate

Although the exact date varies each year, the event is usually held in late February or early March, ensuring that the 'winners' are announced just before Hollywood celebrates the best of the year.

Who won the most awards at the 2024 Razzies?

The big 'winner' of the night was 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey', a film that took a dark, unauthorized spin on the classic children's character. The production not only won the award for worst film, but also won recognition in categories such as worst director, worst script, worst on-screen couple and worst remake, rip-off or sequel.

On the other hand, Sylvester Stallone, known for his iconic action roles, was involved in this ceremony thanks to 'The Expendables 4', which did not go unnoticed by critics. Despite his renowned career, Stallone and his latest installment of the saga could not escape criticism and won the category of worst supporting actor.

Megan fox She also received attention at the 2024 Razzies, taking home not only the award for worst actress for her role in 'Johnny & Clyde', but also for worst supporting actress for her role in 'The Expendables 4'. Her performance did not convince Razzies voters and they added her to the list of performances that left much to be desired during the year.

List of 'winners' at the 2024 Razzies

worst movie

WINNER: 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey'

'The Exorcist: Believers'

'The Expendables 4'

'Megalodon 2: The Great Abyss'

'Shazam! The fury of the gods'.

worst director

WINNER: Rhys Frake-Waterfield – 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey'

David Gordon Green – 'The Exorcist: Believers'

Peyton Reed – 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania'

Scott Waugh – 'The Expendables 4'

Ben Wheatley – 'Megalodon 2: The Great Abyss'.

worst actor

WINNER: Jon Voight – 'Mercy'

Russell Crowe – 'The Pope's Exorcist'

Vin Diesel – 'Fast and Furious 10'

Chris Evans – 'Ghosted'

Jason Statham – 'Megalodon 2: The Great Abyss'.

worst actress

WINNER: Megan Fox – 'Johnny & Clyde'

Ana de Armas – 'Ghosted'

Salma Hayek – 'Magic Mike's Last Dance'

Jennifer Lopez – 'The Mother'

Helen Mirren – 'Shazam! The fury of the gods'.

Worst supporting actor

WINNER: Sylvester Stallone – 'The Expendables 4'

Michael Douglas – 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania'

Mel Gibson – 'Confidential Informant'

Bill Murray – 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania'

Franco Nero – 'The Pope's Exorcist'.

Worst supporting actress

WINNER: Megan Fox – 'The Expendables 4'

Kim Cattrall – 'About My Father'

Bai Ling – 'Johnny & Clyde'

Lucy Liu – 'Shazam! The fury of the gods

Mary Stuart Masterson – 'Five Nights at Freddy's'.

Worst couple on screen

WINNERS: “Pooh and Piglet as bloodthirsty killers (!)” – 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey'

“2 'Ruthless Mercenaries'” – 'The Expendables 4'

“Two greedy investors who donated $400 million for 'The Exorcist' remake rights”

Ana de Armas and Chris Evans – 'Ghosted'

Salma Hayek and Channing Tatum – 'Magic Mike's Last Dance'.

Worst remake, rip-off or sequel

WINNER: 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey'

'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania'

'The Exorcist: Believers'

'The Expendables 4'

'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'.

worst script

WINNER: 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey'

'The Exorcist: Believers'

'The Expendables 4'

'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'

'Shazam! The fury of the gods'.

