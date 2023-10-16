













Winnie the Pooh: His horror movie was mistakenly shown to primary school children | TierraGamer









Parents of students at a school in Miami started a complaint against a teacher. This after a teacher showed his students a copy of the Winnie the Pooh horror film. They say it left the children uncomfortable and traumatized by the scenes they saw.

Supposedly the choice of the film was not the teacher’s, but the students themselves. However, the parents argue that the adult should have analyzed the contents of the movie before playing it. It is also worth noting that the teacher removed it as soon as he saw the first scene of violence, but 20 minutes of the horror tape had already passed.

We recommend you: The Winnie The Pooh horror movie premieres trailer and will not let you sleep

After the incident with Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honeythe school did not retaliate against the teacher. He simply said that they will be more careful with the content they show to children. In addition, they will support those who have been affected by those who saw the film.

What is Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey?

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey is an indie horror film that generated a lot of traction. This is because it presents the friendly bear and his companions as bloodthirsty anthropomorphic animals. Plus the design of the costumes is pretty scary.

Source: Jagged Edge Productions

Although since its release it was said that it has nothing worthwhile, it caught the attention of many viewers. In fact, it has already been confirmed that a sequel is on the way and will arrive in 2024. Let’s hope the sequel doesn’t once again traumatize children who came in thinking it was something more innocent.

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about games and other topics.

(Visited 60 times, 60 visits today)