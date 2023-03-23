Hong Kong on March 21 canceled the screening of a horror film based on winnie the pooh “for technical reasons”, which has sparked speculation about whether it is due to the comparisons that have been made between the bear and Chinese President Xi Jinping for years and that the authorities do not like.

“Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey”, a British horror film in which the main character terrorizes a group of young university girls, was scheduled to open on Thursday in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

We are sorry for the disappointment and inconvenience

Moviematic, a local film group that had organized a pre-release screening, announced that the event had to be canceled for “technical reasons”collect local media.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the film’s Hong Kong distributor, VII Pillars Entertainment, announced the cancellation of screenings in Hong Kong and Macao without giving a reason.

“We are sorry for the disappointment and inconvenience,” they lamented.

The film washas become a new reflection of Hong Kong’s “moving red lines”a city that introduced a film censorship law in 2021 to ban films considered a threat to national security.

The legislation also empowered the city’s chief clerk to revoke the license of any film if it was deemed “inconsistent with the interests of national security.”

Winnie the Pooh, created in 1926 by British children’s book author AA Milne, has been censored in mainland China since 2013, when Internet users began using the image of the fictional bear to mock Xi.

The character will have a different version. Photo: Disney/Rhys Frake-Waterfield

The comparisons

It all started in 2013, when Xi was making his first visit to the United States as head of state and there, walking with his then US counterpart, Barack Obama, a “meme” of both began to go viral, comparing them to Winnie the Pooh and his inseparable friend Tigger.

Another comparison between Xi and Winnie took place in 2015 during a military parade, where an image of the bear in a toy car was compared to the Chinese president, becoming the most censored image of the year, according to the political analysis company Global Risk Insights.

The child character does not seem to like the Chinese authorities excessively, who have been censoring him for several years without giving an explanation in this regard, although he adds to similar actions by the censors that for some border on the extreme.

