The Slasher Movie”Winnie the Pooh: blood and honey” has generated expectation among Disney fans, due to the proposal of Rhys Frake-Waterfield. Know where to see the horror film in Peru.

“Winnie the Pooh: blood and honey” arrived in Peruvian theaters this week. The slasher genre film, which was written and directed by Rhys Frake-Waterfield, stars Winnie the Pooh and Piglet. This time, the bear and the pig become murderers. This has generated the interest of Disney fans.

It should be noted that the characters are part of the series of books written by Alan Alexander Milne. These can already be seen on the big screen in the United States from February 15, 2023. The film lasts 84 minutes.

In which theaters to SEE “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey” in Peru?

The film premiered this Thursday, March 2 in our country. You can see it in the theaters of the following cinemas, according to the available hours:

Cinemark

cineplanet

cinestar.

What is “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey” about?

“‘Winnie the Pooh: blood and honey'” follows Pooh and Piglet, who have become psychopaths after Christopher Robin leaves them,” the official synopsis shared by theaters indicates.

“Christopher Robin walks away from them and doesn’t (give) them food, which has made Pooh and Piglet’s life quite difficult. Because they have had to fend for themselves so much, they have essentially become feral. So they’ve gone back to their animal roots. They’re not tame anymore: they’re like a vicious bear and pig that want to go around and try to find prey,” Rhys Frake-Waterfield told Variety.

In this context, and according to the published progress, we will see that Winnie the Pooh and Piglet have returned to a wild state after being abandoned by Christopher Robin. In this way, they put aside the honey to now go after human victims in search of blood.

Cast of “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey”

Craig David Dowsett as Winnie the Pooh

Chris Cordell as Piglet

Nikolai Leon as Christopher Robin

Natasha Rose Mills as Jess

Amber Doig-Thorne as Alice

Danielle Ronald as Zoe

May Kelly as Tina

Paula Coiz as Mary.

Trailer for “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey”