Winnie The Pooh now he is a savage killer in this latest horror movie. After tearing Igor to pieces, the bear will look for new victims together with Piglet.

From the first published trailer, “Winnie the Pooh: blood and honey” It was anticipated as a more than interesting bet for the most faithful of Disney. Because? Well, the project’s director, Rhys Frake Waterfield, did something few have dared: turn an animated and children’s classic into a bloodthirsty beast. As expected, curiosity has generated great attention about the slasher movie and we will finally be able to see the film in Peruvian theaters.

When and where does “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey” premiere in Peru?

“Winnie the Pooh: blood and honey” can be seen in theaters in Peru from March 2, in chains such as Cinemark, Cinépolis, Cineplanet. For now, all that remains is to wait for the pre-sale to start to purchase tickets and attend the performances.

"Winnie the Pooh: Honey and Blood" will be released in theaters on March 2. Photo: Cinemark Capture

What is “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey” about?

“‘Winnie the Pooh: blood and honey’ follows Pooh and Piglet, who have become psychopaths after Christopher Robin abandons them,” indicates the official synopsis shared by theaters.

“Christopher Robin walks away from them and doesn’t (give) them food, which has made Pooh and Piglet’s life quite difficult. Because they have had to fend for themselves so much, they have essentially become feral. So they’ve gone back to their animal roots. They are no longer tame: they are like a ruthless bear and pig that want to go around and try to find prey,” Rhys Frake Waterfield previously told Variety.

In this context, and according to the published progress, we will see that Winnie the Pooh and Piglet have returned to a wild state after being abandoned by Christopher Robin. In this way, they put aside the honey to now go after human victims in search of blood.