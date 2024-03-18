The creators behind the bloody horror Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey have announced the arrival of a crossover named after Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble.

The idea apparently is to want to create a cinematic universe Avengers style populated by distorted and grotesque versions of some of the most famous children's fairy tale characters. Second Jagged Edge Productions And ITN Studios the film will be ready to terrify the general public in a generic 2025.

According to the authors' little information, the crossover will see all the villains from their films reunited to tell a story that will see them “join forces to annihilate the world”.

As already mentioned, everything will be part of a twisted cinematic universe that the creators call The Twisted Childhood Universe. < > he reported Rhys Frake-Waterfielddirector of Blood and Honey.

We were heavily influenced by films like Freddy vs Jason and The Avengers. We would like to create a horror film where all the monsters come together to hunt down their survivors. We have some sequences and scenes in mind that will definitely shock the viewers. The standalone films we are currently working on will build a cinematic horror universe that will culminate in Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble.

The twisted universe of Jagged Edge Productions And ITN Studios currently has Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey and more to come. Among these we find the sequel to Blood and Honey scheduled for March 26, 2024, Bambi: The Reckoning, Peter Pan: Neverland Nightmare And Pinocchio Unstrung. To these should also be added the mad Hatter And The Sleeping Beauty.

All the characters will then unite in Poohniverse, described as a sort of The Avengers in horror version. The creators also say that the budget will be much higher this time.

When you see each individual film you may notice little Easter eggs that hint at the arrival of the crossover. Additionally, some of the villains may not get along very well, this will allow us to create epic sequences of pure monster-on-monster carnage.

Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble will be released in 2025 without a specific date yet. At the direction we find Frake-Waterfieldwith Stuart Alson And Nicole Holland of Blood and Honey chosen as executive producers.

Also Scott Chambers he will return as Christopher Robin joined by Wendy Darling of Megan PlactioXana's Roxanne Mckee and Tigger's Lewis Santer.



