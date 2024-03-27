After its arrival in the public domain, in 2023 we saw the premiere of Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey, a horror film starring Winnie-the-Pooh. The film was hated by everyone, to the point that for many it was the worst feature film of last year. Now, to everyone's surprise, the sequel is now available, and it is one of the best movies of 2024a plot twist that not even M. Night Shyamalan could see coming.

At the moment, Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 It has an 80% critical reception on Rotten Tomatoes., and 85% by the general public. This is a substantial increase from the 3% and 50% that the first tape received respectively. Although the film is not perfect, many are happy with the final work. This is what SciFiNow commented:

“Grotesque, portentous and silly… a considerable improvement over the original film, with the lost and damaged childhood always at the center, and the trauma never truly dead and buried.”

For its part, AV Club added:

“This is cinema at its most punk rock: a loud, unpolished, cheap, middle-finger-shredding sacred cow to the mainstream with enough raw talent inside to keep it from being disposable.”

Similarly, Dread Central noted:

“'Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2′ is a big improvement over its predecessor, campy and strange, but too serious for its own good.”

Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 could become one of the biggest surprises of 2024. Fortunately for some, this is not the end, since an Avengers-type film is already in development, which will bring together murderous versions of multiple classic Disney and animation characters. This will not only include Winnie-the-Pooh, but Bambi and more, and this film will be available in 2025.

Unfortunately, At the moment it is unknown when Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 will arrive in theaters in Mexico. On related topics, you can learn more about the sequel here. Likewise, this is the horror cinematic universe.

Editor's Note:

This is a big surprise. Yes ok Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 It is far from perfect, it is a substantial improvement compared to the first film. If the creators can learn from their mistakes, then there is hope for this cinematic universe.

Via: Rotten Tomatoes