The National Elections Commission announced the victory of Walid Ali Al Mansouri, with 2,335 votes, Mohammed Hassan Al Dhahouri, with 2,489 votes, and Adnan Hamad Al Hammadi, with 2,013 votes, for the Emirate of Sharjah on the preliminary list for the 2023 Federal National Council elections.

The winners affirmed their commitment to working to implement what they presented in their electoral programs during the next country, stressing that they are ready to participate in building the nation, and they thanked everyone who supported them with their votes and were keen to perform their national duty.

The winner from the Emirate of Sharjah, Walid Ali Al Mansouri, thanked the leadership, the National Elections Committee, and the voters who were keen to make this electoral wedding a success. He also thanked everyone who supported him with his vote, stressing that he would live up to everyone’s expectations.

Emirates Today monitored the gathering of families during the main day of the elections, and people of determination and senior citizens also wrote an eloquent patriotic lesson by performing their national duty and insisting on voting in person at the center’s headquarters to support their candidates.

The Sharjah Election Center witnessed a large turnout by voters from different age groups, from the first minutes of the start of the voting process, and the presence of female voters, as well as young people and senior citizens, was remarkable.

Voters confirmed to Emirates Al-Youm that they were keen to come in family gatherings and groups of friends to celebrate the electoral wedding, in which the electoral process takes place transparently and fairly, as well as their keenness to take their children to live the inspiring experience, and to raise them on the importance of answering the call of the nation and duty.

52 citizen volunteers, 60% of whom were female, participated in the center, decorated with red scarves, to celebrate the electoral wedding. Their mission was to serve the voters, receive them, guide them, and train them on the voting mechanism, and solve any problems they might face from the time they entered the center until the completion of the voting process, ending with their exit. Center.