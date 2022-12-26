The 2022 season was not particularly happy at a sporting level for Lewis Hamilton. In fact, the seven-times world champion finished this year, for the first time in his now long career, a championship without being able to score even a single success. The Englishman has finished second on five occasions, being beaten four times by Max Verstappen and once – in the Sao Paulo GP – by his team-mate George Russell, who gave Mercedes their only success of the year . In the final part of the championship, however, the two silver arrows showed clear growth in terms of performance and this bodes well for the future.

It is difficult to imagine now whether in 2023 Mercedes will be able to compete again for the conquest of the title, but many are convinced that the Brackley team will still be in contention for success in many more races than this year. If this were to happen and Hamilton were to win again, the British champion would rightfully enter a quite exclusive club. Indeed, the English will do 38 years old next 7 January and in the history of F1 there have been only 18 drivers capable of imposing themselves in a GP over that age. Furthermore, excluding the very first years of the sport, when the average age of those who competed was significantly higher, the number is still lower.

From 1990 onwards, in what could be considered the ‘modern’ era of the Circus, only five drivers have won a Grand Prix over the age of 38: these are Nelson Piquet, Riccardo Patrese, Alain Prost, Nigel Mansell and Kimi Raikkonen. The Finn was the last to do so in 2018, in the United States GP, at the wheel of a Ferrari. Raikkonen, who accomplished the feat aged 39 years and four days, is also the only driver to have won a race over the age of 38 in the last 28 years, demonstrating how much F1 has become a ‘young’ sport . It will be up to Hamilton to try to disprove this trend next year, W14 permitting.