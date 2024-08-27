From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 08/27/2024 – 17:03

Caixa Econômica Federal reported this Tuesday, the 27th, that the two bettors who guessed the six numbers in the Mega-Sena draw last Saturday have collected the prize amount.

Two bets from Rio de Janeiro shared the Mega-Sena jackpot, which had accumulated to R$29.8 million. Each winner received R$14,946,866.27. One bet was made online with a 7-number game and the other was a simple bet made at a lottery shop in the capital of Rio de Janeiro.

The numbers drawn in the 2,766th Mega-Sena contest were: 09 – 10 – 34 – 36 – 38 – 44

The quina had 54 winning bets and each one will pocket R$58,627.43. Another 4,329 bettors matched four numbers and will receive R$ 1,044.74 each. See the details here.

The next Mega-Sena contest will be this Tuesday, 27th, with an estimated prize of R$3.5 million.

Bets on Mega-Sena can be made until 7 pm on the day of the draw at lottery outlets across the country, on the Loterias Caixa portal and on the Loterias CAIXA app, in addition to Caixa Internet Banking for bank customers.

The minimum Mega-Sena bet costs R$5, and you have the right to choose six numbers from 1 to 60. It is worth noting that the chance of winning a bet with six numbers is 50,063,860 for each one, according to Caixa.

All contests are broadcast from 8pm onwards, on the CAIXA channel on YouTube.