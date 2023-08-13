Last Friday the celebration of the Pokémon Worlds 2023 began, which brought together the best players in different categories so that they give their all and thus win the long-awaited cup for which they have been training in different areas. Unfortunately, this party has come to an end for another year, but this with the happy faces of the winners.

Here is the list of winners:

Pokémon Go!

Masters:

1.- ItsAXN

2.- xXRubixMasterXx

3.- wdage

Pokemon TCG:

Masters:

1.- Vance Kelley

2.- Tord Reklev

3.- Michael Pramawat

Pokemon Unite

Masters:

1.- Luminosity

2.- OMO Abyssinian

3.- Oyasumi Makuro

Pokémon VGC

Masters:

1.- Shohei Kimura

2.- Michael Kelsch

3.- Federico Camporesi

With this we come to the end of the 2023 edition of Pokemon Worlds. However, the location of the next championship has already been revealed, so remember to keep an eye out, as there will be a lot of information from Atomix.

Via: deserted

Editor’s note: Another close competition between the most prominent players of this franchise. We’ll see how the 2024 edition turns out.