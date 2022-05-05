The Colombian Egan Bernal was the last runner to wear the coveted Maglia Rosa. The one from Zipaquirá added this great victory to the Tour de France in 2019. Spain has achieved four editions of the Giro: two Miguel Indurain (1992 and 1993) and another two Alberto Contador (2008 and 2015).

Both were far from the three runners who share that honor. The Italians Alfredo Binda and Fausto Coppi won five wounds, as did the Belgian Eddy Merckx. Binda he was proclaimed champion of the Italian tour par excellence the years 1925, 1927, 1928, 1929 and 1933. For his part, his compatriot Coppi did it in 1940, 1947, 1949, 1952 and 1953. Y Merckxstood out in the years 1968, 1970, 1972, 1973 and 1974.

Winners of the Giro d’Italia

2021 Egan Bernal (COL)

2020 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBR)

2019 Richard Carapaz (ECU)

2018 Chris Froome (GBR)

2017 Tom Dumoulin (NED)

2016 Vincenzo Nibali (ITA)

2015 Alberto Contador

2014 Nairo Quintana (COL)

2013 Vincenzo Nibali (ITA)

2012 Ryder Hesjedal (CAN)

2011 Michele Scarponi (ITA)

2010 Ivan Basso (ITA)

2009 Denis Menchov (RUS)

2008 Alberto Contador

2007 Danilo DiLuca (ITA)

2006 Ivan Basso (ITA)

2005 Paolo Savoldelli (ITA)

2004 Damiano Cunego (ITA)

2003 Gilberto Simoni (ITA)

2002 Paolo Savoldelli (ITA)

2001 Gilberto Simoni (ITA)

2000 Stefano Garzelli (ITA)

1999 Ivan Gotti (ITA)

1998 Marco Pantani (ITA)

1997 Ivan Gotti (ITA)

1996 Pavel Tonkov (RUS)

1995 Tony Rominger (SUI)

1994 Yevgeny Berzin (RUS)

1993 Miguel Indurain

1992 Miguel Indurain

1991 Franco Chioccioli (ITA)

1990 Gianni Bugno (ITA)

1989 Laurent Fignon (FRA)

1988 Andrew Hampsten (USA)

1987 Stephen Roche (IRL)

1986 Roberto Visentini (ITA)

1985 Bernard Hinault (FRA)

1984 Francesco Moser (ITA)

1983 Giuseppe Saronni (ITA)

1982 Bernard Hinault (FRA)

1981 Giovanni Battaglin (ITA)

1980 Bernard Hinault (FRA)

1979 Giuseppe Saronni (ITA)

1978 Johan De Muynck (BEL)

1977 Michel Pollentier (BEL)

1976 Felice Gimondi (ITA)

1975 Fausto Bertoglio (ITA)

1974 Eddy Merckx (BEL)

1973 Eddy Merckx (BEL)

1972 Eddy Merckx (BEL)

1971 Gosta Pettersson (SUE)

1970 Eddy Merckx (BEL)

1969 Felice Gimondi (ITA)

1968 Eddy Merckx (BEL)

1967 Felice Gimondi (ITA)

1966 Gianni Motta (ITA)

1965 Vittorio Adorni (ITA)

1964 Jacques Anquetil (FRA)

1963 Franco Balmamion (ITA)

1962 Franco Balmamion (ITA)

1961 Arnaldo Pambianco (ITA)

1960 Jacques Anquetil (FRA)

1959 Charlie Gaul (LUX)

1958 Ercole Baldini (ITA)

1957 Gastone Nencini (ITA)

1956 Charlie Gaul (LUX)

1955 Fiorenzo Magni (ITA)

1954 Carlo Clerici (SUI)

1953 Fausto Coppi (ITA)

1952 Fausto Coppi (ITA)

1951 Fiorenzo Magni (ITA)

1950 Hugo Koblet (SUI)

1949 Fausto Coppi (ITA)

1948 Fiorenzo Magni (ITA)

1947 Fausto Coppi (ITA)

1946 Gino Bartali (ITA)

1940 Fausto Coppi (ITA)

1939 Giovanni Valetti (ITA)

1938 Giovanni Valetti (ITA)

1937 Gino Bartali (ITA)

1936 Gino Bartali (ITA)

1935 Vasco Bergamaschi (ITA)

1934 Learco War (ITA)

1933 Alfredo Binda (ITA)

1932 Antonio Pesenti (ITA)

1931 Francesco Camusso (ITA)

1930 Luigi Marchisio (ITA)

1929 Alfredo Binda (ITA)

1928 Alfredo Binda (ITA)

1927 Alfredo Binda (ITA)

1926 Giovanni Brunero (ITA)

1925 Alfredo Binda (ITA)

1924 Giuseppe Enrici (ITA)

1923 Constant Girardengo (ITA)

1922 Giovanni Brunero (ITA)

1921 Giovanni Brunero (ITA)

1920 Gaetano Belloni (ITA)

1919 Constant Girardengo (ITA)

1914 Alfonso Calzolari (ITA)

1913 Carlo Oriani (ITA)

1912 Atala-Dunlop (team) (ITA)

1911 Carlo Galetti (ITA)

1910 Carlo Galetti (ITA)

1909 Luigi Ganna (ITA)