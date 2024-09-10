Last weekend the World Tournament of Yu-Gi-Oh! from Seattle, Washington, United States, where the best competitors of this card game have been found. If you did not have the opportunity to enjoy this event, Here we tell you all the details about it.

The 2024 Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championships took place last Sunday, September 8, at Fremont Studios in Seattle, Washington. This event marked the return of this competition to the United States after almost a decade away from this country. Four players were crowned hereeach for the different categories in which one could compete.

In the main event of the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game Ruben Penaranda of the United States managed to defeat Mark Solis of the United States to take home the world champion title from TCG Yu-Gi-Oh! 2024.

For the first time, Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS presented two World Champions. On the one hand, the final of SPEED DUEL was contested between Sebastián “Shelmy” Vllarroel from Bolivia and Takuma Kiramura from Japan, with the Latin American player winning the match. On the other hand, the RUSH DUEL was held for the first time since the mode was introduced last year. Here, Marc-Andre “QuantumCubes” Ladouceur-Kirkor of Canada battled Gabriel “Volaton” of Singapore for the title, with Ladouceur-Kirkor emerging as the champion.

Finally, Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL WCS was held for the second time, with a 3v3 team event that culminated in a battle between the Snipehunters and Team 7 teams. The match ended 5 – 1 in favor of Team 7with Ryan Yu, Jesse Kotton, and Raymond Dai becoming the newest group of Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL World Champions.

The winners of each of the four categories received special World Champion trophies.. The top four duelists in the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG and Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS and the winning team of Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL They received a Lighting Dragon, Shrine Shield awarded exclusively to the top WCS Duelists, and an exclusive WCS 2024 commemorative rubber playmat and a host of other prizes.

Without a doubt, this was a very interesting event. The Yu-Gi-Oh! community is growing every year, and it’s nice to see these types of tournaments on a global scale.It will be interesting to see how this competition plays out next year. In related news, streamer takes Yu-Gi-Oh! to the next level. Similarly, special card sells for over $5 million pesos.

Via: Official statement