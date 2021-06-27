The “Mohammed bin Zayed Award for Best Teacher” announced the names of the winners in its third session, who achieved the requirements and standards of educational excellence, as well as their excellence and giving at the level of the teaching profession, and left fingerprints that affected the educational movement within their school communities in their countries.

According to the final results, the award was won by teacher Noura Abdullah Al Neyadi from Mohammed Bin Khaled School in Al Ain from the United Arab Emirates, and teacher Ahmed Hussein Al Maliki from Al Hajfa Primary School (Boys) in Saudi Arabia.

This came during the virtual ceremony held at the Louvre Abu Dhabi yesterday, which was organized by the award, to announce and honor the winners, which was attended by the Minister of Education, General Supervisor Hussain Al Hammadi, and Vice Chairman of the Higher Committee of the Award, Engineer Abdul Rahman Al Hammadi, and Director of the Education Affairs Office in the Diwan Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Member of the Higher Committee Muhammad Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Technical Committee Dr. Muhammad Al Mualla, Sheikha Kholoud Al Qasimi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Monitoring Sector at the Ministry of Education, Vice Chairman of the Technical Committee, and Secretary General of the Award, Dr. Hamad Ahmed Al Darmaki.

The award had expanded the scope of the targeted countries to participate, to include the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan as guests of honor, in addition to opening the way for the participation of teachers residing in the participating countries who work according to the education system approved in them in the third cycle of the award 2019-2020 and who meet the conditions .

This step comes in the interest of the award to extend its impact and objectives to the largest possible number of teachers in the region and at the Arab level, in order to achieve its educational philosophy based on the support and excellence of the teacher and highlighting his position, educational achievements, dedication and work that contribute to improving the quality of education.

In its current session, the award continued the process of improvement and refinement in its criteria by adding some sub-criteria for the third cycle, where several sub-criteria were included within the main community and professional leadership criterion, which aims to enhance the role of the teacher in encouraging students and colleagues to exercise and participate in sporting events. The teacher encourages the students to participate in various sports such as swimming, jiu-jitsu and others, and the students achieve championships that come as a result of supporting the teacher.



