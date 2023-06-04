The Republican congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis, representative for New York, quoted a song by the Rolling Stones on Wednesday in the chamber to defend the agreement that its leader, Kevin McCarthy, had reached with the president of the United States, Joe Biden: “Not always you can get what you want”You Can’t Always Get What You Want). In the midst of the rebellion of the hard wing of the party, the majority of the Republican congressmen seemed resigned to supporting a law that represents an important victory for Biden. The agreement suspends the debt ceiling (set at 31.38 trillion dollars) until 2025 in exchange for, among other measures, a spending cut of about 140,000 million dollars.

McCarthy has highlighted as a great achievement having forced the president to sit down to negotiate. That this is one of Biden’s main concessions gives an idea of ​​how well off he comes out of the trance. The president has a clear financial horizon for the remainder of his term, he has not offered large counterparts and he is also aiming for an agreement with the support of both parties, which allows him to exhibit his centrism and point out Donald Trump as an extremist . Round play.

Few could have imagined such a happy outcome for the president at the beginning of the year. When Republican ultras repeatedly boycotted the election of Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House of Representatives (he was elected on the 15th ballot), one of the points they put the most emphasis on was the debt ceiling. To raise it, congressmen from the Republican Freedom Caucus faction called for huge spending cuts and got McCarthy to support that demand.

Now they have felt betrayed. They have raised the tone against McCarthy, they have spoken of surrender and failure. They have the feeling of a missed opportunity. The debt ceiling was his main pressure tool on the president. They will not have anything like it in the two years of the legislature. And they have delivered it in exchange, mainly, for Biden to sit down to negotiate.

“Washington is broken. Republicans have been outwitted by a president who can’t find his pants”, he tweeted as the beginning of a devastating thread about the agreement the representative for South Carolina Nancy Mace.

The Democrats portrayed the Republican position as blackmail, or rather kidnapping, and their bargaining proposals as a hostage ransom note. Biden demanded an extension of the debt ceiling without conditions, routine, like those that Congress has approved so many times, among others to Donald Trump. He had experience of the long and difficult negotiation of 2011, when he was vice president under Barack Obama and the Republicans decided to use the debt ceiling as a negotiating weapon.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

Biden recalled that the negotiation did not advance in 2011 until reaching the deadline, so this time he stood for months: raising the debt ceiling is an obligation of Congress, he insisted, while his teams prepared. When he finally agreed to meet with McCarthy, there was no time to lose. With a short negotiation, he has avoided unnecessary attrition.

In February’s State of the Union address, the president somewhat informally and off-the-cuff wrested a compromise from Republicans, when they vociferously denied wanting cuts to Social Security: “I love conversions. As we apparently agree, Social Security and Medicare are already out of the question, right? We have unanimity!” he said, drawing laughter and applause from Democrats.

Republicans, meanwhile, managed to rally around a 10-year aggressive cut proposal that repealed some of the flagship measures of Biden’s first half of his term, including his energy transition incentives. It had no chance of passing the Senate, but it portrayed Republican ambitions and made his ultra wing happy.

When the negotiation began, the Biden team struggled to find unexecuted spending items in the budgets (and that had no signs of being used) so that McCarthy could present them to his people as conquests. That mixed bag included a large fund to deal with the pandemic, but also small remnants of other programs, the cancellation of which fills pages of law. The negotiators also found a way to present the cuts in such a way that they appear to be much larger than they are. The congressional budget office, an independent body, assesses the effects of the policies over 10 years, but the cuts have been approved for only two years, another Democratic triumph, and they remain below 0.5% of GDP.

McCarthy took the floor to defend the deal on Wednesday, raising the issue of public spending philosophically, as a “moral issue.” “Maybe [la ley] does not include everything we need to do,” he acknowledged. He mentioned the suppression of games as an achievement, but he stopped short on specific cuts and sang victory for having made Biden negotiate. “We have stopped the Democrats from writing a blank check to spend more, after the biggest spending binge in American history. We have used the power that we had to force the president to negotiate,” he said.

Despite the Republican majority, the law won far more Democratic support on the ballot. Biden and his team worried that McCarthy would not be able to get his people to approve the deal. The president was trying not to sell the bear skin before hunting it. On Monday, on the South Esplanade of the White House, before a small group of journalists, he was half sincere: “One of the things I hear some of you say is: ‘Why doesn’t Biden say what a good deal it is? ?’ Why would he say how good he is before the vote? Do you think that will help me pass it? No. That’s why you guys don’t negotiate very well. Anyway”.

Preserve healthcare and more defense spending

Biden has managed to preserve social security and health care, he has granted the Republicans an increase in defense spending that also comes in handy in the midst of the war in Ukraine, he has maintained his incentives for the energy transition and the reduction in student loans (pending judges).

What have been your main assignments? Apart from the fact of negotiating, there are three points that have irritated part of the Democrats. One is the expediting of permits for the construction of a gas pipeline in Appalachia, which is opposed by environmentalists, but which was a commitment made by Biden to push through the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) to then win the vote for Joe Manchin, Democratic Senator from Virginia.

And, in terms of spending, the two items that have most focused the debate are funds for the IRS, the tax agency, and food aid. The IRA increased IRS funding by $80 billion to replace clerks, digitize service and make other improvements while increasing surveillance against large business and very high income fraud. The Republicans built a false narrative that this money was to hire an army of inspectors and rustle taxpayers, so it had become a key item.

In their initial proposal, the Republicans suppressed that item entirely; In the agreement, the cut has been left at 20,000 million. But $60 billion remains, and the agency has the flexibility to spend some of that money ahead of schedule. “The Tax Agency has the necessary resources in the short term to improve customer service and go after wealthy and corporate tax evaders”, Treasury Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo tweeted.

Republicans demanded an end to food aid, claiming that money was being wasted by discouraging people from looking for a job. To the chagrin of the Democrats, those work or job search requirements have been tightened for part of the beneficiaries, but in exchange the White House has exempted veterans, homeless people and beneficiaries with family responsibilities. The result is that cutout What the Republicans were asking for so much and the Democrats criticized means, in the end, 78,000 more beneficiaries and 2,100 million more spending, according to the congressional budget office. “I am not going to vote in favor of expanding social benefits”, Mace said.

After years of record spending, deficits and debt due to the pandemic, the United States needs a fiscal adjustment. The approved cuts would reduce the deficit by 1.5 trillion if applied over 10 years, they are less than what experts recommend and their effect on the economy will be minimal.

McCarthy has saved the day by getting two-thirds of House Republicans to support the law, but he finds it somewhat embarrassing that Democratic support has been so much stronger. And with a politics as polarized as the one he advocates especially in the Republican Party, it doesn’t help that Biden is continually praising his good faith in the negotiation, how honest and respectful he has been and how well they have gotten along. Over time, he has shown that he is not as hostage to the party’s hardliners as once thought and has avoided going down in history as the congressional leader who caused the first default in US history.

Obviously, in the event of default, Biden would not have been able to avoid being held responsible. Even if it was a disaster for the country, for its potential rivals in the 2024 elections a deep economic crisis would have been a gift. For the president, the outcome is almost better than if the debt ceiling increase had been approved without conditions.

He does not even need to say that he has won by a landslide, he benefits from being perceived as a centrist, effective, capable of reaching agreements when everyone underestimates him. This Saturday he has signed the law. On Friday, from the Oval Office of the White House, he gave a solemn address: “The only way American democracy can work is through compromise and consensus,” he said. “The approval of this budget agreement was essential. The stakes couldn’t be higher.” And he seemed to quote the Rolling Stones as well: “Nobody got everything they wanted, but the American people got what they needed.” “We have avoided an economic crisis and an economic collapse,” he stressed.

Biden had a chance to recast himself as a moderate president who gets results, in contrast to Trump, one of the biggest losers of any deal. He took advantage of the speech to recall that his predecessor raised the debt by eight trillion and increased the deficit every year, but above all, it took its toll on some recent statements by Trump (“extremist voices”, he called them) that seemed to incite non-payment: “Nothing it would have been more irresponsible. Nothing would have been more catastrophic.”

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.