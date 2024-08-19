Energy and climate files are among the files that impose themselves on the election table and voting processes, given the agendas adopted by each candidate in these files that impose themselves on the world’s priorities, especially in light of the various developments associated with them, and their economic, political and societal consequences.

In this context, a report by Bloomberg Agency reviewed what can be expected regarding infrastructure, energy and renewable energy in five countries in light of these elections, identifying the winners and losers according to scenarios that impose themselves on the scene, citing analyses by specialists.

UK

In the UK, which tops the report, Keir Starmer’s Labour Party ended 14 years of Conservative rule in July. With the largest majority since Tony Blair’s victory in 1997, the new government wants to move quickly on a number of issues.

Labour aims to create a carbon-free energy network by 2030, a target the industry says will be difficult to achieve.

The goal requires a massive build-out of renewable energy, more than doubling wind and solar capacity.

Labour has already taken action to lift a ban on onshore wind development, as well as another flagship project: the creation of a publicly owned energy company, Great British Energy, which will act as an investment vehicle for renewable energy.

The report identifies the winners and losers from these changes. Here are the winners: Renewable energy developers stand to benefit from the party’s push to overhaul the UK’s planning system, which has allowed local influence to delay projects in the past. The government also wants to modernise the grid to create faster connections for wind and solar farms. But Labour will have little money to support such efforts after cutting annual spending on its green plan to £4.7 billion ($6.1 billion) from £28 billion.

The losers from these trends are oil and gas companies, which will suffer if Labor follows through on its pledge to end new exploration licenses. Labor also plans to extend the windfall profits tax on these companies.

France

France is heading for a long period of political deadlock after snap legislative elections failed to produce a clear majority. President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist party came in second behind a left-wing coalition, while Marine Le Pen’s far-right nationalist party fared worse than expected but gained ground.

A divided parliament risks indefinite delays in major energy investment decisions.

These decisions include Macron’s plan to start building at least six nuclear reactors, along with solar and wind power plants.

As for the winners, the report said that in the short term, households could benefit; the lack of a clear parliamentary majority could favour measures to support the purchasing power of consumers, who have been hit hard by rising energy costs.

On the other hand, and on the losers’ side, a longer stalemate could undermine energy transition projects that require large government subsidies, such as the production of electric car batteries and synthetic fuels, as well as decarbonization plans for steelmakers and fertilizer producers.

South Africa

As for South Africa, last May, after the frustration of unprecedented power cuts, voters inflicted on the African National Congress its first electoral defeat since Nelson Mandela took power 30 years ago.

This loss forced the party to form a coalition government with opposition groups and share responsibility for key energy portfolios.

The energy transition may falter.

Under the previous administration, Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe celebrated the coal industry, fueled conspiracy theories about environmental groups, and delayed plans to build more solar and wind power plants.

Mantashe’s role is now limited to mining and oil, with more control handed over to the Minister of Electricity.

Winners: Private developers, including EDF, Enel and Scatec, should be able to continue building commercial and industrial projects that provide clean energy at prices that outperform coal-fired power from state-owned Eskom.

On the oil and gas front, the country’s shrinking refining capacity has followed a dearth of investment. The state is unlikely to step in, creating opportunities for traders like TotalEnergies SE and Vitol Group to import more fuel.

As for the losers, the report notes that many South Africans cannot afford to install solar panels on their roofs and must rely on electricity from Eskom Holdings Limited.

The company regularly imposes price increases that are above inflation rates. And while blackouts have declined, the inherent instability of coalition governments could jeopardize the transition to clean energy.

Mexico

In Mexico, in June, the coalition led by Claudia Sheinbaum, a climate scientist with a doctorate in energy engineering, nearly won a landslide majority in Congress, cementing the Morena party’s dominance of Mexican politics. Some fear that the new president will have more power to consolidate state control over the energy sector, continuing the policies of her predecessor and political mentor. But Sheinbaum differs from Andrés Manuel López Obrador, or AMLO, in her strong focus on the green transition.

Sheinbaum proposed spending $13.6 billion on new energy projects, including wind, solar and natural gas power plants.

Investors are optimistic that it will be instrumental in opening the door to much-needed private investment.

It also proposed establishing public-private partnerships to attract funds.

In the race for winners from this shift, the state-owned utility, Comisión Federal de Electricidad, will continue to have the edge in attracting renewable energy investments as Sheinbaum limits private sector participation in power generation to 46 percent.

On the other hand, among the losers, private contractors will continue to face payment delays from state-owned drilling company Petroleos Mexicanos, the world’s most indebted oil company.

Sheinbaum is under pressure to come up with a plan to solve its financial problems and will send a major signal to the market by choosing who will take over as Pemex’s chairman.

The United States…and a look to the future

As for the upcoming elections in the United States on November 5, the report explains that they will be a choice between two completely different economic visions. They will also determine which party controls Congress.

A victory for Donald Trump, especially coupled with Republican gains in Congress, would fuel efforts to curtail many of the tax incentives that help drive electric vehicle sales, new carbon capture projects, renewable energy generation and clean energy technology manufacturing.

Trump will have wide latitude to rewrite Treasury Department rules governing tax credit eligibility.

Under this scenario, oil and gas interests are likely to flourish under Trump, who has pledged to “develop the liquid gold right beneath our feet,” remove barriers to production and make more federal land available for drilling.

While a Democratic win would benefit renewable energy and other low-emission technologies, Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to largely follow President Joe Biden’s approach on energy and climate change.

As for the losers, Trump has made no secret of his hostility to electric vehicles and offshore wind power. He wants to roll back Biden-era policies that support electric vehicle sales and has indicated he will halt approvals for new offshore turbines.

While Democrats would build on regulations that hurt fossil fuels, including by imposing tough new limits on pollution from gas-fired power plants.

Harris has a history of entanglement with oil companies and siding with communities affected by environmental damage, suggesting she may be tougher on the industry.

A crucial file for the elections

For her part, Dr. Wafaa Ali, Professor of Economics and Energy at Cairo University, said in exclusive statements to the “Sky News Arabia Economy” website that this year witnessed a mix of cards, as it was full of accelerating events and geopolitical tensions, and it also turned into hot spots in many regions where different files overlap.

She added: “The Eurozone and the United States of America were preoccupied with the presidential elections and the momentum therein, so the economic files were the decisive ones in these elections, most notably the energy file, which directly affects the lives of citizens and the economic cost,” stressing that the European and American citizen and voter votes for the economy before politics.

She said that in light of the current indicators imposed by the election map, the following appears:

There are those who support investment in energy and its development, while others are not concerned with the matter and give other files priority.

The general scene in America reflects that Democrats are supporters of renewable energy and increasing direct investments in it, while Republicans are the opposite, and if Trump wins, he will not be effective in investments related to renewable energy and supporting it.

The pressures are evident in the eurozone’s stagnation, which is concerned with storing gas in anticipation of any Ukrainian adventure deep inside Russia.

Energy markets in England and France are waiting for the main driver of investment, which is the abandonment of the monetary tightening policy and the decline in inflation indicators, taking into account that the Eurozone is sacrificing the issue of climate and renewable energy for the sake of the most important economic file, which is the energy security file.

She stressed the need to find a model to eliminate risks and proceed in parallel with the energy transition, saying that the world’s pulse is outside the box if investments decline and the world slips into the midst of presidential election competitions.

A dramatic development that affected government priorities.

From London, energy economics expert Nihad Ismail confirms in a special statement to the Sky News Arabia Economy website that elections in democratic countries have a major impact on energy policies, explaining that the energy issue has gained great momentum and wide importance, especially after the outbreak of the war in Ukraine (on February 24, 2022) and the impact of Russian gas supplies to Europe due to Western sanctions on Moscow, which led to a stifling energy crisis.

He explained that the rise in energy prices to unprecedented levels has added a heavy burden on the consumer, and Europe has resorted to importing liquefied natural gas from major producers such as the United States, Qatar, Algeria and also from Egypt, noting that this is in parallel with the increasing pace of investment in clean renewable energy projects.

The energy economics expert also said that the dramatic development had a noticeable impact on the priorities of governments and parties competing in the elections, each according to its agenda and ideology, noting that general elections were recently held in Britain and France, and that the presidential elections will be held in the United States next November, and each change in these countries has different effects.

On what the historic 2024 elections mean for the energy sector, he explained:

In Britain, the Labour Party, led by Keir Starmer, won an overwhelming majority in Parliament, and the Labour government is re-evaluating its energy strategies, especially since Britain is a small oil producer from the North Sea fields. The government has decided not to issue new exploration and production licenses, but will not withdraw licenses previously issued by the North Sea Authority.

The British strategy now is to get rid of fossil energy and fossil fuels to generate electricity by 2030 and expand investment in wind energy from turbines on the seas and on land, but it is difficult to achieve this by 2030, but there are expectations that this will serve the consumer and help achieve zero toxic emissions, but the cost will be high and then extend the period to 2035, and to implement investment programs in renewable energy, Starmer proposes forming a government company Great British Energy

In France, the defeat of the right is seen as positive for renewable energy projects, but the right had planned to cut taxes on fossil fuels and restrict wind turbine projects. The current government also plans to build six nuclear plants, but the opposition right-wing parties are pushing to postpone the final decision until after the 2027 elections.

The government does not have a profitable parliamentary majority to pass its legislative programs, so the tensions will continue, and the victim is the decisions to invest in renewable energy.

As for the situation in the United States, it is completely different, according to the energy economics expert, who explained in his interview with the Sky News Arabia Economy website that: