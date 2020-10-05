The winner of the UK version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire David Fear complained about an overwhelming number of letters from old friends and strangers. Most of them asked for money, reports The Sun.

According to Fira, beggars attacked him shortly after the show was televised. In total, the 57-year-old teacher received 132 letters. Many of the messages were from old acquaintances from elementary school and from fellow students at the university.

Despite the unexpected attention from former pals, Fir does not intend to share the money. He wants to spend some of his winnings traveling with his 33-year-old wife, Deb.

Fir became the first winner of Britain’s Who Wants to Be a Millionaire in 14 years. In the entire history of the program, he turned out to be the sixth person to take the entire bank – a million pounds (over 100 million rubles). Despite the big win, the man is going to stay on as a school teacher for at least several months. But the money will allow him to retire a couple of years earlier than he originally planned.

Shortly before the release aired, the show’s host Jeremy Clarkson named the winner as the best in the history of the project. “I am impressed and inspired that we managed to find a person who knows almost everything,” added the presenter.