Endy Semeleer had no trouble with Anwar Ouled-Chaib on Saturday evening in Rotterdam. The kickboxer from Emmeloord successfully defended his Glory welterweight title for the third time. In the main match of Glory 90, 'Bad News' only needed one and a half minutes to bring his opponent to the ground three times.
Rens Hermsen
Latest update:
23-12-23, 23:06
