Today, Sunday, March 10, marks the climax of the televised awards season, in which attention focuses on the race to the Oscar 2024. During this exciting season, the film 'Oppenheimer', directed by Christopher Nolan, has been the winner in most of the competitions. Although in some categories a clear winner has not yet been defined, others, such as the aforementioned film about the atomic bomb, seem to have assured victory.

And when we refer to the categories of best actor and actress, the competition is much closer and more disputed. Here we will tell you who will win the statuette in these two categories.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ozkk3vzreQc

Who won the 2024 Oscar for best actor?

In the best actor category of the awards Oscar 2024, the competition has become very close as the days go by. When many imagined that Cillian Murphyby 'Oppenheimer', would have no problem taking the statuette, and it would be his first at the age of 47, appeared the American Paul Giamatti, who impressed many for his leading role in 'The Holdovers', placing himself as his main adversary.

Precisely, Giamatti already won Murphy the award for best actor at the 'Critics Choice Awards 2024', making it clear to the Irish actor from 'Peaky Blinders' that he will be his great rival on the gala night. And who was the winner at the 2024 Oscars for best actor? We will know that tonight, Sunday, March 10. The other nominees in this category are Colman Domingo (for 'Rustin'), Jeffrey Wright (for 'American Fiction') and Bradley Cooper (for 'Maestro').

Cillian Murphy is the candidate to win the best actor award at the 2024 Oscars, but today there could be a surprise. Photo: Netflix.

Who won the 2024 statuette for best actress?

In the women's category, the scenario is very similar to the men's category. Emma Stone was the favorite to win the coveted best actress award at the 2024 Oscars, the second of her career; However, Lily Gladstone, from 'Killers of the Flower Moon', is also a strong candidate to snatch the glory from the protagonist of 'Poor Things'.

The other nominees are Sandra Hüller (for 'Anatomy of a Fall'), Annette Bening (for 'Niyad') and Carey Mulligan (for 'Maestro'), who would not have much chance of winning the award. And who won? That will be known on the night of Sunday, March 10.

Emma Stone wowed everyone for her role as Bella Baxter in 'Poor Things'. Photo: Espinof.

Who are all the presenters at the 2024 Oscars?

The selection of presenters for the 2024 Oscars includes a variety of notable talents. Among them are renowned figures such as Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lawrence, Al Pacino, Zendaya and Nicolás Cage, who will share the stage with the future winners of the coveted golden statuettes.

Also featured are Bad Bunny, Mahershala Ali, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Fraser, the historic Jessica Lange, Lupita Nyong'o, Michelle Pfeiffer, Ke Huy Quan, Sam Rockwell, Michelle Yeoh, Matthew McConaughey, Dwayne Johnson, Michael Keaton and Jennifer Lawrence, just to mention the most important ones.

