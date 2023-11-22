Home page politics

Geert Wilders looks set to win the Dutch parliamentary election. Who is the right-wing populist who has been shaking up The Hague for years?

The Hague – Right-wing populist Geert Wilders has been shaking up Dutch politics for around 20 years. He rages tirelessly against Islam, migrants, climate protection and Europe. For the first time, according to the first forecasts from Wednesday evening, he has now achieved a major victory in the Dutch election. He could even become Prime Minister of the Netherlands. According to the forecasts, he has more than doubled his result from 2021 and his Party for Freedom PVV is the strongest force in the second chamber of parliament.

The 60-year-old came to parliament a good 25 years ago. After breaking with the right-wing liberal VVD, he founded his own Party for Freedom (PVV). Wilders leads the party, of which he is the only member, tightly.

Islam hater Geert Wilders could soon rule the Netherlands

Parliament is an ideal arena for the tall politician with the characteristic platinum-blonde quiff. His attacks against migrants, Europe and other MPs regularly trigger outrage. For example, when he insulted the Second Chamber as a “Nep Parliament” – a fake parliament. The man from the carnival stronghold of Venlo on the German border is a master of slogans – he once called for a tax on Muslims who wear a headscarf – a “head rag tax”.

Geert Wilders, PVV party leader © Ramon van Flymen/Imago

His hatred of Islam is characteristic. He wants to ban mosques, compared the Koran to Hitler’s “Mein Kampf” and called Islam a fascist ideology. After an unprecedented verbal attack on Moroccans, he was found guilty of insulting a population. But he saw the proceedings as a political attempt to silence him.

Wilders was conciliatory during the election campaign

It has been standing for a good 20 years Wilders also in the crosshairs of radical Islamists and is threatened with death. Therefore, it must be guarded around the clock. This is also a reason why he prefers to communicate with his voters via social media.

But now in the election campaign, which was dominated by the issue of migration, the right-winger appeared unusually charming and conciliatory. He has already been called “Geert Milders”. And he was even prepared to put his fight against Islam on hold. “Islam will never disappear from our DNA,” he said in one of his rare TV interviews, “but the priority now clearly lies on other issues.”

Because Wilders now wants to become prime minister. He has never been this close to power before. In 2010 he tolerated a minority government under Prime Minister Mark Rutte. But the collaboration failed in 2012. (lrg/dpa)