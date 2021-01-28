D.he American technology giants are still doing brilliantly in the midst of the Corona crisis. Apple reported sales of more than $ 100 billion in a single quarter for the first time on Wednesday after the market closed. The electronics company benefited above all from a good sales start for the new generation of its iPhone cell phones.

The social network Facebook also accelerated its sales growth significantly in the past quarter, but addressed a number of challenges in the new year. And just Facebook used the presentation of quarterly figures to underline the increasingly broken relationship with Apple: “We see Apple more and more as one of our competitors,” said CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a conference call.

Despite the good numbers, the shares of both companies were slightly in the red in after-hours trading. However, the prices of Apple and Facebook have risen significantly in the past twelve months. Apple currently has a market capitalization of $ 2.4 trillion on the stock exchange, making it by far the most valuable American company.

Apple creates significant growth in all business areas

For the past fiscal quarter, Apple reported a jump in sales of 21 percent to $ 111.4 billion, analysts had expected $ 103.3 billion. Net income rose 29 percent to $ 28.8 billion, and earnings per share also exceeded forecasts.

As expected, the business with the iPhones, by far the largest sales drivers of the group, experienced a considerable boost. Revenue rose 17 percent to $ 65.6 billion. In the past quarter, Apple launched the “iPhone 12” cell phone series, the first iPhones to work with the new 5G cellular standard. The growth was also so high because this time the sales start fell in the Christmas quarter, usually new Apple phones come out towards the end of the previous fiscal quarter.

Apple also achieved significant growth in all other business areas. In services, the second largest group division, sales rose 24 percent to $ 15.8 billion. These include, for example, the App Store, which offers programs for Apple devices, the Apple Pay service, and the Apple TV + video platform, which competes with Netflix. In its “Wearables” division with products such as wireless Airpod headphones or the Apple Watch computer clock, the company expanded sales by 30 percent to $ 13.0 billion.

The strongest growth was in the iPad tablet computer, where sales climbed 41 percent to $ 8.4 billion. Macintosh computer sales rose 21 percent to $ 8.7 billion. It was also noticeable how well Apple did in China in the past quarter. Here sales rose by 57 percent.

Facebook looks carefully at the new year

Facebook managed to jump in sales of 33 percent to 28.1 billion dollars in the fourth quarter, analysts had expected 26.4 billion dollars. Net income rose 53 percent to $ 11.2 billion, and earnings per share were well above expectations.