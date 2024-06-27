Home page politics

From: Felix Busjaeger, Jens Kiffmeier

Donald Trump and Joe Biden are competing in a TV duel on CNN. The winner has the advantage in the US election. © Manuel Balce Ceneta/Alex Brandon/dpa/Montage

The TV duel between Biden and Trump for the US election is approaching. Whoever wins the debate on CNN will move closer to the Oval Office. Trump is relying on scorn and ridicule.

Washington – Joe Biden and Donald Trumpwhich will be launched in November 2024 at the US election will be 81 and 78 years old respectively. Although their candidacies were rejected by the Democrats and Republicans have not yet been officially confirmed, they are already considered a given due to a lack of alternatives. While others their age are enjoying retirement, Biden and Trump are aiming to hold the most powerful office in the world for four years.

The US elections are traditionally characterized by TV debates. The high-profile debates between Biden and Trump will once again be in the spotlight this year. The opponents will face off in a 90-minute verbal exchange. This short time could set the tone for the rest of the election campaign for the 2024 US election: whoever wins the TV debate will be one step closer to the Oval Office. There is already panic in the Trump camp ahead of the TV debate.

TV duel between Trump and Biden: Winner sets the course for the 2024 US election

For observers of the US politics this could be a déjà vu: About four years ago, Biden and Trump also faced each other in TV debates. Back then, in their mid-70s, the world was different. Trump polarized as usual while the world was in the midst of a global pandemic. But the geopolitical tensions were different and the campaign for the 2024 US election will be partly dominated by Ukraine War overshadowed – and the outcome of the vote will be crucial for the future of world politics.

Where can you watch the TV duel live? The first TV duel between Donald Trump and Joe Biden for the 2024 US election is a media spectacle in the country’s election campaign. CNN will broadcast the TV duel live, in Germany Phoenix will broadcast the encounter between the opponents. It starts at 9 p.m. local time. For German viewers, this means that the TV duel between Biden and Trump starts at 2:45 a.m. on Friday morning.

The TV debate between Trump and Biden on June 27 (German time: June 28) could be a foretaste of how the American attitude could change in the coming months. New York Times reported on the occasion of the major media event that many leaders are avoiding clearly positioning themselves against Trump in the election campaign for the 2024 US election. Three and a half years ago, things were very different: Due to his role in the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, Trump received clear criticism from important US businesspeople. According to the newspaper, the collective silence before this year’s vote indicates a changed political climate in the USA.

Who will win the TV duel? Trump and Biden rely on different strategies

The election campaign for the 2024 US election and the TV duels between Trump and Biden are a reflection of American society: On the one hand, there is a 78-year-old challenger who rhetorically puts his opponents up against the wall with explosive statements and regularly launches verbal low blows. On the other hand, there is Joe Biden, who wants to embody seriousness but is repeatedly criticized by the Trump camp for his demeanor. For this reason, the first TV duel between Biden and Trump will probably be watched live by many Americans.

The seriousness of the situation was also evident in the preparations for the duel. The Biden team pushed for an unusually early date. The president recently withdrew completely and trained for a week at the remote Camp David country estate for the TV duel with Trump. Trump, on the other hand, followed his usual strategy and boasted in recent days that he did not need much training – he had prepared his “whole life” for the duel with Biden. It is known that Trump has not always played fair in TV duels in the past.

The first TV duel for the 2024 US election between Biden and Trump is the first direct showdown in four years. In October 2020, they already faced each other on a television stage during the election campaign. At that time, Trump was still the incumbent and Biden the challenger. This year, the roles have been reversed – and Trump is a convicted criminal. The TV duel between Biden and Trump is bound by certain rules that were announced in advance. Trump even demanded that Biden take a drug test before the TV duel.

TV duel for the US election: CNN sets clear rules for Trump and Biden

One of the rules of the TV debate between Biden and Trump is that the television station CNN hosts the duel. During the 90 minutes, the microphone of the candidate who is not speaking is muted. Biden and Trump must speak freely: They are not allowed to take cheat sheets to the lectern and are only given pens and notepads. In addition, the two candidates are not allowed to receive any support from their campaign teams during the debate.

Who won the first TV debate of the 2024 US election will probably become clear in the coming weeks in the current election polls and social approval. It was already clear in advance that the debate between Trump and Biden would be decisive for the political direction of the USA in the coming years. It is also the first time that the two politicians can refute the hostile accusations of the other side.

US election 2024: TV debate can decide victory or defeat of Biden and Trump

Joe Biden, whose health is a recurring theme in the US election campaign, must prove that he can still be a forceful presence at the age of 81. He needs every opportunity to underline his competence. This is the only way he will succeed in winning a majority of votes against Trump in the decisive states after the TV debate. At the same time, the 78-year-old challenger must be careful during the TV debate not to use too much rhetoric in order to be able to send a message against Biden in terms of content. One thing is certain: the two will rarely be as close to each other in the US election campaign as they are at this meeting. A routine approach to the opponent can secure important points.

But Biden and Trump can score points in the TV duel not only with their appearance: Both politicians can also set important accents for the rest of the 2024 US election on the issues that are currently affecting US society. The TV duel between Trump and Biden could, among other things, be about their stance on abortion laws, immigration policy, economic policy or the understanding of democracy. One thing is certain: whoever wants to win the first TV duel of the 2024 US election campaign has to pay attention to every detail. In the past, TV duels in US elections have caused surprising twists in the election campaign.

In order to minimize disruption and make the first encounter between Trump and Biden in the 2024 US election campaign as civilized as possible, according to the South German Newspaper certain rules have been set for the TV duel. Bad experiences from 2020 could be the reason for this.

Winners and losers: Biden scores points against Trump in poll with victory in TV debate

Even before the first TV debate between Trump and Biden, it was clear that neither candidate would give any gifts in the debate. The influence on the coming months before the 2024 US election is too great. Historian Ronald D. Gerste explained to t-onlinethat the main aim is to convince moderate voters. “We must not forget that, according to current forecasts, the election campaign will basically only take place in nine states,” he said, referring to the so-called polls in the swing states.

As other media have reported, the TV debate, or its outcome, must always be seen in context. In addition to the actual statements, it will also be crucial whether Biden and Trump can meet or exceed expectations. A flawless speech from Biden or an appearance from Trump without outbursts of anger could prove to be a lasting signal for the rest of the election campaign.