Fashion is now rampant: at every public occasion Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Lamborghini, is literally besieged by fans of the brand to get their car signed. A sort of “firmacopie” meeting with the author, only that here we are not talking about books but about supercars. And, apart from the “technical” problems related to finding a space for the signature (the imagination gallops as it ends up on the sun visor, on the dashboard, inside the trunk, on the bodywork), it must be emphasized, on the part of customers, the desire to have a direct relationship with the number one in the brand. With those who made it, thought it out and wanted it.

A desire that has always been very strong, even if it was once different from today’s: once upon a time no one would have ever had a Miura signed by Ferruccio. He limited himself to the emotional experience of getting to know and exchanging opinions on the car with whoever had built it. There was discussion. And they asked each other “things”. Technical modifications, special colors, defects were suggested. More stories.

On the other hand, if in the 1960s Ferruccio had asked Enzo Ferrari to get his car signed (instead of discussing the clutch) Lamborghini would never have been born. And Winkelmann would have nothing to sign today.