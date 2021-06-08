The Vatican secretariat of State responded to the request of the group “Organized Parents” about the presence in the classes, inviting them to “Persevere in your purposes” of good. It establishes, according to the note, a condition of “closeness” with this representation that claims the defense of the right to Education.

The formality of Pontiff exhausts the epistolary route. It does so through the secretariat, in the area of ​​General Affairs and with the signature of the advisor, Monsignor Roberto Cona. Brief in the terms of the request to support the claim presented at the time. But in an institutional channel with this recently created social group, caused, in its development, by the discontinuity of face-to-face classes in the province of Buenos Aires and other districts.

Document No. 534.660, dated by Vatican General Affairs, is dated June 2. It reveals the ecclesiastical times that Pope Francis reserves for questions of seal and signature. The request for support came two days before President Alberto Fernández’s visit to Rome.

“In the letter we asked him to intercede for us in the defense of the right to education of all children and adolescents throughout our country. In response, today we receive with joy your reply, which encourages us to persevere in our purposes and blesses our families, ”the representatives of the petitioning group published this Monday.

“In this sense, we would like to further emphasize the statement published (on Sunday) by the Argentine Episcopal Conference. In line with us, he maintains that since March 2020, the Church “understood and accompanied the provisions on the care of the life and health of all.” This is what we did, too, we as parents, who for a whole year understood and followed the government regulations but today we can no longer follow ”, the statement continues.

Organized Parents teach classes outside the Buen Ayre de Béccar School, in the province of Buenos Aires. Photo: Guillermo Rodríguez Adami

“Comprehensive harm to children it’s catastrophic. This is also how the Argentine Episcopal Conference sees it, when it says in its statement that they cannot continue to accompany these new measures based on “arbitrary responses from the authorities or decisions based on the personal opinion of an official.” Society cannot continue to support arbitrary measures, when the protocols have been complied with and there is no scientific data to support the closures ”, they mention in another paragraph.

Without prejudice to the context, place and generalization of the words, the reference fathers cite a certain communion of idea with Francis, expressed by the Pontiff two weeks ago in the Italian town of Codogno, in the north of the peninsula, with a course from students. There, he had referred to the long months of online teaching forced by the pandemic, which has “penalized” the relationships of the students, according to the papal sayings. And also with the teachers. At the time he urged young people to learn something from this “negative experience” by stressing that “the importance of the real interpersonal relationship, not virtual”.

“You boys and girls are children of the digital society, which has opened new avenues for knowledge and communication, but now we know well that there is a danger of closing in on yourself and always seeing reality through a filter.” The talk, on that occasion, had another symbolic meaning: Codogno (north), was sadly famous for being the “ground zero” of the pandemic in Europe, in February of last year.

The political fight for classes

It is unknown how much of this issue the Pope addressed in the private audience with Alberto Fernández. Although the school year had started throughout the country with face-to-face classes, the President decreed the return to virtuality of the provinces most affected by the second wave of coronavirus.

The City of Buenos Aires was the Justice and the Supreme Court agreed with Horacio Rodríguez Larreta who managed to keep the schools open in his district. In the suburbs, on the other hand, virtual classes continue.

This Monday, the Buenos Aires Chief of Staff, Carlos Bianco, explained that “It would not be recommended to return to face-to-face classes” according to the level of contagion registered by the Province, despite the restriction measures imposed by the national government ”.

“We have two weeks of case falls, but it was a fall from a very high peak, of more than 12 thousand, now we are at an average of 10 thousand, it was reduced by 17%,” said the official.

Governor Axel Kicillof holds the same view. The fight with the City on this issue is conditional on proximity to the elections. 45 days after the presentation of lists and candidates in the Electoral Board, there is a drive to establish a discursive brand. Vaccination is an axis. The presence in schools another. A whole campaign scaffolding pending another overwhelming aspect: the economic and social crisis distributed among partisan faults on various sides.

Ruling in favor of the Province

Including this tension with complex institutional issues. This day was lavish – for continuing to lag behind in spirituality – in pronouncements. The Supreme Court of Justice of the province of Buenos Aires rejected an injunction presented by the parents of two girls who attend a school in San Isidro. The demand was for face-to-face classes to be resumed in the Buenos Aires districts where they are taught virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The ministers Luis Genoud, Daniel Soria, Sergio Torres and Hilda Kogan decided that the Supreme Court is not the original court to initiate the case, but that it must be presented in a court of first instance. Thus, the magistrates described the presentation as “unviable”. The municipalities of Vicente López and San Isidro, governed by Juntos por el Cambio, also appealed to justice.

The letter from a month ago had the signature of María del Rosario Perrone, Lucía Cristofani and María Lucía Lascombes, three of the members of that organization. The return of now from the Vatican refers to those three people.