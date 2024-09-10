The body of the 33-year-old was found not far from the launch site: the wingsuit did not open completely

Yet another disaster during a flight base jumping. A 33-year-old man jumped this morning, September 10, from the Forcellino wall at Piani Resinelli, in the territory of Abbadia Lariana, in the province of Lecco. During the flight, the young man suddenly lost altitude, falling into a ravine in the wooded areas below. The most likely hypothesis is that the canopy did not open properly, causing the fatal fall.

Tragic accident for a base jumper: the wingsuit does not open completely during the launch

The call to the single emergency number came shortly after 12, reporting the accident. The regional emergency agency immediately sent out an air ambulance from Como, which reached the area in red code. The aircraft flew over the peak at about 1,300 meters above sea level, in the Pradello area. A team from the Alpine Rescue of the XIX Lariana delegation, together with the Carabinieri and the firefighters, began the reconnaissance.

Unfortunately, hopes quickly faded. Around 1:12 p.m., the 33-year-old’s lifeless body was found not far from the launch site, in the woods, after a few minutes of searching. Authorities believe the accident was caused by a malfunction of the wingsuitwhich would not open as expected.

Risks of Base Jumping

The tragic accident brings to the fore the risks associated with base jumpingan extreme discipline that involves jumping from high surfaces such as mountains, buildings or bridges. Using parachutes or wing suits, base jumpers defy gravity with spectacular but dangerous flights. The peculiarity of this sport is that the jumps occur from much lower altitudes than traditional skydiving, significantly reducing the time available to react in case of problems.

One of the most risky aspects is the correct deployment of the sail or wingsuit, which must open in a fraction of a second. What happened today at Piani Resinelli is unfortunately not an isolated case. A few days ago, the news of another sportsman who died in flight.

While base jumping continues to attract adrenaline-seeking extreme sports enthusiasts, the inherent dangers of this practice require rigorous preparation, equipment in tip-top condition, and constant awareness.