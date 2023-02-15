A disguised revolution. We used these words to anticipate the contents of the still secret RB19, but they also fit perfectly with the Ferrari SF-23. The single-seater presented yesterday at Fiorano reflects the same philosophy as the F1-75, especially as regards the sides carved into their upper profile, characterized by a series of sinuous slits for heat dissipation. Ferrari has remained faithful to the philosophy introduced last season but it is equally appropriate to state that each of its components has been totally redesigned on a conceptual level.