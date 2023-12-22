The short film 'Wings of Dust', filmed in Peru, stands out among the main contenders for the 2024 Oscars. Directed by the Italian Giorgio Ghiottois among 14 others shortlisted in the best short documentary category, awaiting its possible inclusion in the final list, which will be announced on January 23, 2024.

The famous Hollywood actor Benjamin Bratt (known for his roles in 'Law & Order', 'Modern Family' and 'Doctor Strange'), who has Peruvian roots, is the executive producer of this production. His mother, a Quechua activist, moved to the United States when she was 14 years old. For that reason, Bratt invested a lot in making this documentary a reality in our country. “Giorgio has a great sensitivity towards emotional truth. The film left me truly devastated and ultimately inspired to help bring attention to what is very much a global issue.”, he told Variety.

Benjamin Bratt and his appearance in the Marvel movie 'Doctor Strange'. Photo: Marvel.

What is 'Wings of Dust' about?

'Wings of Dust' tells the life of Vidal Merma, a Peruvian Quechua journalist who fights for the K'ana indigenous community in Espinar, Cusco, affected by water pollution due to mining activity carried out by multinational companies. In his freelance journalism, he puts his life at risk every day to ensure that his son, Erik, has access to clean water.

Furthermore, the trailer shows how the protagonist raises his voice in protest against the consequences of 40 years of mining activity in his region, where water scarcity has plunged his community into deplorable conditions. “40 years of mining and we have no water or basic sanitation. “People are dying slowly,” he said in part of the trailer for the documentary.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eGmYHpjV5X4

What other shorts will 'Wings Of Dust' fight with to be on the final list for the 2024 Oscars?

The short film 'Wing of Dust', recorded in Peru, aspires to secure a place on the final list of the 2024 Oscars, competing in the category of best short documentary. The announcement will be announced on January 23, 2024. The Academy Awards ceremony is scheduled for March 10 and these are the other 14 short films that are shortlisted:

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Bear

Between Earth & Sky

Black Girls Play: The Story of Hand Games

Camp Courage

Deciding Vote

How We Get Free

If Dreams Were Lightning: Rural Healthcare Crisis

Island in Between

The Last Repair Shop

Last Song from Kabul

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó

Oasis.

