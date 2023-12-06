Dhe British guitarist Denny Laine died on Tuesday at the age of 79. As his wife Elizabeth Hines announced on the online network Instagram, the musician died of lung disease.

“I stood at his bedside and held his hand while playing his favorite Christmas songs that he had sung over the past few weeks,” Hines captioned a photo of the couple. According to her, her husband had previously been artificially ventilated in an intensive care unit.

An “extraordinary singer and guitarist”

Laine was born Brian Hines in October 1944 in Birmingham, England. He started playing the guitar at an early age and founded the rock band The Moody Blues with pianist Mike Pinder in 1964, which he left after the first album in 1965. In 1971, the musician joined the band Wings, which McCartney had founded with his wife Linda after the Beatles’ breakup.

The band’s best-known album, which lasted until 1981, was “Band on the Run” from 1973. It topped the charts in both Great Britain and the USA.

Former Beatle McCartney said on Instagram that he was “very sad to learn of the death of (his) former band partner.” He was an “extraordinary singer and guitarist”. “We had become estranged, but in recent years we had reconnected and shared our memories,” the 81-year-old wrote.